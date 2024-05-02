FRESH DEL MONTE BRINGS RED-SHELLED RUBYGLOW™ PINEAPPLE TO THE U.S. MARKET

The exquisite, rare fruit showcases Fresh Del Monte's innovation and leadership in pineapples and is available in very limited quantities.

Rubyglow™ pineapples are coming to North America by popular demand, following January launch in China, timed to Lunar New Year.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. , May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovers of rare exotic fruit can soon enjoy a new, brightly-colored fresh pineapple, thanks to Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

This week, by popular demand, the global produce giant officially introduces Rubyglow™ pineapples to the U.S. market after an initial January launch in China that prompted a global waitlist. Featuring a deep red outer shell, bright yellow flesh, and a distinct sweet flavor, Rubyglow™ pineapples are a new variety of the popular tropical fruit and the most exclusive, high-end pineapple offered by Fresh Del Monte.

Rubyglow™ pineapples from Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. were developed over a 15-year period and are produced in extremely limited numbers in Costa Rica. Featuring a deep red-shell, bright yellow flesh and extra sweet taste, Rubyglow™ pineapples are shipped crownless in elegant packaging.

Rubyglow™ pineapples will be available nationwide through select regional grocers and online from specialty produce retailers. Offered as an ultra-premium luxury 'designer' fruit that appeals to high-end consumers, Rubyglow™ pineapples expand Fresh Del Monte's lineup of innovative pineapples.

"As the global leader in fresh pineapples, Fresh Del Monte offers an extensive lineup of different varieties, from traditional to extra sweet versions, in various sizes from personal to sharable, giftables such as Pinkglow® pineapple – the world's only pink pineapple – and now Rubyglow™ pineapple, the latest showcase of our innovation and leadership in this category," said Melissa Mackay, Fresh Del Monte's Vice President of Marketing, North America. "With its distinctive bright red shell and extra sweet taste, Rubyglow™ is the ultimate exotic fruit – an exclusive, limited-availability pineapple that is sure to impress as a unique gift or served as a creative way to entertain guests."

Grown in Costa Rica after a 15-year development period, the Rubyglow™ pineapple has a registered plant patent in the United States. It is a cross between a traditional pineapple and a Morada variety, producing a hybrid fruit through traditional crossbreeding techniques. It takes two years to grow each Rubyglow™ pineapple, which are then naturally ripened on the plant and sold crownless in elegantly designed packaging. This complicated and time-consuming cultivation cycle – coupled with limited seed supply – are the reasons behind the scarcity of Rubyglow™ pineapples in the U.S. market and globally.

"From the intricate growing process to the distinct color, sweet taste and elegant packaging – every detail of the Rubyglow™ pineapple is meticulously crafted to deliver a premium experience," explained Mackay. "This exquisite tropical fruit is another gem in crown and we are thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking pineapple to North America."

Fresh Del Monte has been leading pineapple innovation since the 1990s, and the company now offers pineapples in many different varieties and sizes to provide consumers with a broad range of options. The company's lineup of innovative fresh pineapples includes:

Del Monte Gold ® Extra Sweet Pineapples , which are twice as sweet as traditional varieties and feature a beautiful golden flesh, available in multiple sizes including the Grandissimo Gold ® grand pineapple.

, which are twice as sweet as traditional varieties and feature a beautiful golden flesh, available in multiple sizes including the Grandissimo Gold grand pineapple. Honeyglow ® pineapples , which are hand-harvested at peak sweetness and ripeness and includes regular sizes and smaller options such as the Mini Honeyglow ® pineapple and Precious Honeyglow ™ pineapple.

, which are hand-harvested at peak sweetness and ripeness and includes regular sizes and smaller options such as the Mini Honeyglow pineapple and Precious Honeyglow pineapple. PINKGLOW ® , Fresh Del Monte's proprietary variety of bright pink pineapples

, Fresh Del Monte's proprietary variety of bright pink pineapples Del Monte Zero™ carbon neutral pineapples, which are certified by SCS Global Services.

As with all Del Monte® pineapples and other Fresh Del Monte products, Rubyglow™ pineapples follow sustainable practices for planting, harvesting, and transporting.

Del Monte® Rubyglow™ Pineapples will be available directly from select grocery and fresh produce retailers nationwide, with pricing set by retailers. More information is available at Freshdelmonte.com/rubyglow/. Retailer inquiries for Del Monte® Rubyglow™ Pineapples can be directed to [email protected].

For more information on Fresh Del Monte, including products, recipes and promotions, please visit DelMonteFresh.com.

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the "Science Based Targets" initiative. In 2022, 2023, and 2024, Fresh Del Monte Produce was ranked as one of "America's Most Trusted Companies" by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. The company was also named a Humankind 100 Company for two consecutive years by Humankind Investments, which recognizes companies that substantially impact areas such as access to food and clean water, healthcare, and digital services. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.

