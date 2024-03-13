FRESH DEL MONTE LAUNCHES PERSONAL SIZE PRECIOUS HONEYGLOW™ PINEAPPLE EXCLUSIVELY THROUGH MELISSA'S PRODUCE

Fresh Del Monte's new Precious Honeyglow™ is the latest in the company's line of Honeyglow® pineapples, which offer a distinctly sweeter taste than traditional pineapples. Grown at specialty farms in Costa Rica, Del Monte® Honeyglow® pineapples are left to mature and ripen naturally on the plant for a few extra days, resulting in an extra sweet taste and radiant golden hue.

Precious Honeyglow™ is the most compact pineapple in Del Monte history, weighing between 1.5 and 2 pounds, about half the average weight of a full size traditional fresh pineapple. The smaller Del Monte® Precious Honeyglow™ is designed to offer consumers more choices in the variety and size of their fresh whole pineapple, to suit taste preferences and reduce food waste.

"As the world's top producer of fresh pineapples, Del Monte offers a wide range of options to suit consumer preferences, whether it's a sweeter taste, sustainability benefits or a versatile range of sizes," said Melissa Mackay, Fresh Del Monte's Vice President of Marketing, North America. "Our new Precious Honeyglow delivers everything that people love about Del Monte Honeyglow pineapples, such as its extra sweet taste and distinct color, in a compact single-serving size."

Single-person households are on the rise in the U.S, with more than 28 percent of American households now occupied by a single person – the second largest proportion of the population. The shrinking size of U.S. households is contributing to greater food waste due to spoilage, which according to the USDA's Economic Research Service, results in 133 billion pounds of food wasted annually, at a value of approximately $161 billion. Internal surveys conducted by Fresh Del Monte show that single-person households are significantly less likely than multiple-person households to prefer full-size whole pineapples, specifically to avoid wasting fruit.

Fresh Del Monte offers fresh pineapples in a range of different varieties and sizes, to provide consumers with a broad range of options such as fruit size or desired sweetness. This lineup includes the Del Monte Gold® Extra Sweet Pineapple, which is twice as sweet as traditional varieties and features a beautiful golden flesh, available in multiple sizes including the Grandissimo Gold® grand pineapple. The company also offers a range of Honeyglow® pineapples, which are hand-harvested at peak sweetness and ripeness and includes regular sizes and smaller options such as the Mini Honeyglow® and Precious Honeyglow™. The company's other innovative fresh pineapple products include its proprietary PINKGLOW® variety of bright pink pineapple and Del Monte Zero™ Carbon Neutral Pineapples, which is certified by SCS Global Services – global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability veriﬁcation, certiﬁcation, auditing, testing, and standards development. After a comprehensive assessment of Fresh Del Monte's Costa Rica pineapple production through shipment and sale to the North American and European markets, SCS Global Services determined that the specially designated DEL MONTE ZERO™ pineapples' greenhouse gas emissions have been negated by the reabsorption of Fresh Del Monte-owned forests, making those pineapples' carbon footprint net zero.

As with all Del Monte® pineapples and other Fresh Del Monte products, Precious Honeyglow® pineapples sustainable practices for planting, harvesting and transporting.

More information on Del Monte® Precious Honeyglow™ Pineapple is available at https://www.melissas.com/products/precious-honeyglow-pineapples

