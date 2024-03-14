FRESH DEL MONTE TO SERVE-UP GOODNESS AS OFFICIAL GOLD SPONSOR OF THE MIAMI OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT

The global produce leader announces its sponsorship of the Miami Open, as the exclusive provider of fresh fruits and vegetables during event matches.

Attendees at the March 17-31 tournament can enjoy Fresh Del Monte products, and interact with the brand via an on-court activation, for a chance to win prizes.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans, volunteers, staff and players at one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in North America will soon be able to enjoy the iconic event in a refreshingly new and healthy way.

Fresh Del Monte, the world's leading vertically integrated producer of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, becomes an official gold-level sponsor of the Miami Open Tennis Tournament, which starts on March 17 and continues through March 31.

Fresh Del Monte Official Gold Sponsor of the Miami Open Tennis Tournament

As one of 30 official sponsors of the 2024 Miami Open and only produce brand, Fresh Del Monte aims to broaden and enrich the fan experience at the Miami Open by making its fresh-cut and whole fruit and vegetable products available for purchase and including interactive ways to engage with the brand during matches.

"The Miami Open is a perfect opportunity for Fresh Del Monte to connect with healthy eating fans right here in south Florida and provide fun brand touchpoints that encourage people to eat more fresh fruits and vegetables," said Melissa Mackay, Vice President of Marketing, North America "Attendees at each match will be able to enjoy our innovative lineup of sweet, delicious pineapples, along with fresh-cut fruit products that offer a convenient, refreshing snack. We are proud to be an official sponsor of the Miami Open and look forward to supporting this event."

In addition to providing fresh-cut and whole fruits and vegetables for purchase at the event, Fresh Del Monte will offer a host of ways for spectators to engage with the brand during the two-week tournament. Between matches, Fresh Del Monte will take over the stadium's video boards, spotlighting select fans who will have the opportunity to scan an on-screen QR code for a chance to win seat upgrades. Fans will also be able to engage with Fresh Del Monte on the brand's social media pages for additional entry opportunities.

The 2024 Miami Open Tennis Tournament will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. and feature nearly 200 of the sport's top tennis players competing as part of the ATP Masters events. The Miami Open has been held annually since 1985 and draws attendance of nearly 390,000 people over the course of 10 days.

To learn more about the 2024 Miami Open, including event and ticketing information, please visit MiamiOpen.com.

For more information on Fresh Del Monte, including products, recipes and promotions, please visit DelMonteFresh.com. Follow @DelMonteFresh on social media at Instagram, Facebook, X/Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the "Science Based Targets" initiative. In 2022 and 2023, Fresh Del Monte Produce was ranked as one of "America's Most Trusted Companies" by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. The company was also named a Humankind 100 Company for two consecutive years by Humankind Investments, which recognizes companies that substantially impact areas such as access to food and clean water, healthcare, and digital services. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.

