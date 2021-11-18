Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook Now Available For Preorder With Bonus Holiday Recipes

BANGOR, Maine, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa Steele , Queen of the Coop, 5th generation chicken keeper, and TV personality, today announced Bonus Holiday recipes will be available immediately with a preorder of her upcoming cookbook, Fresh Eggs Daily .

The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook: Over 100 Fabulous Recipes to Use Eggs in Unexpected Ways , published by HarperCollins and available for pre-order on Amazon, and is already topping the charts for new releases in Breakfast. With over 100 recipes spanning the decadently adorned pages, readers are guaranteed to discover new and exciting ways to cook with one of the most common staples most everyone keeps on hand. The official release is scheduled for February 2022, and pre-orders will ship upon availability.

Readers who order a copy of The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook before December 31, 2021, will receive five additional bonus recipes just in time for the upcoming holiday season. These crowd-pleasing recipes, found exclusively in Lisa's new book, are some of her favorites, including boozy eggnog and cranberry loaf cake.

"I am so excited to share my upcoming cookbook with the world," said Lisa Steele. "The holidays are my favorite time of the year, so I want to offer bonus recipes for some of my favorite dishes that will make wonderful additions to your holiday table."

Preorder is available now on Amazon. Email proof of purchase to [email protected] to receive your five free bonus recipes!

About Lisa Steele:

Lisa Steele is the creative force behind Fresh Eggs Daily®, which has gained over 1 million followers across her social media platforms. After a successful career on Wall Street, Lisa found herself wanting to return to her family roots of raising chickens. As a 5th generation chicken keeper, six-time author (currently working on her seventh book with HarperCollins!), and television personality, Lisa has become the go-to expert for everything from chickens to gardening and cooking with eggs. Lisa regularly appears on America's favorite shows like HGTV's Martha Knows Best, Hallmark's Home and Family, The View, Good Morning Sacramento, and publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Inc., Washington Post, Country Living, Good Housekeeping, and so many more.

About the Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook:

First, Lisa will tell you everything you don't know about eggs—such as what the different labels on grocery store egg cartons mean—and bust some common egg myths.

From there, she provides you with foundational techniques for cooking with eggs, including steaming, grilling, baking, and frying.

And finally, Lisa shares her go-to recipes for everything from breakfast staples, like eggs Benedict and a classic French trifold "omelette," to breads, sandwiches, beverages, snacks, soups, salads, pasta, cakes, pies, and condiments. You'll encounter a wide variety of both sweet and savory dishes with Lisa's unique twists.

Read The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook to discover new and exciting ways to incorporate fresh eggs into your cooking and baking repertoire each and every day.

