Fresh Express® Expands Fresh Expressionists Program for Year Two to Inspire a New Generation of Salad Lovers

Nick DiGiovanni, Tiffani Thiessen, Antoni Porowski and Jessie James Decker headline an expanded creator collective designed to help consumers transform salads into flavorful, satisfying meals

ORLANDO, Fla., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express®, the nation's leading brand in value-added salads and category leader, today announced the return of its successful Fresh Expressionists program for a second year, featuring an expanded roster of celebrity chefs, creators and culinary personalities who bring the brand's "Express Yourself" philosophy to life, inspiring consumers to transform salads into fresh, flavorful meals that reflect their own tastes and lifestyles.

Fresh Expressionists 2026

Building on the momentum of a successful inaugural year, the 2026 Fresh Expressionists lineup includes returning fan favorites like Television personality and world's largest food creator Nick DiGiovanni and actress, cookbook author and television personality Tiffani Thiessen. Joining the program this year are chef, Emmy-winning television personality and New York Times bestselling author Antoni Porowski and singer, entrepreneur and bestselling author Jessie James Decker among others.

The Fresh Expressionists embody Fresh Express' "Express Yourself" philosophy, encouraging consumers to rethink salads not as a side dish, but as a customizable and satisfying meal that reflects their own tastes, lifestyles and creativity.

"The Fresh Expressionists are an extension of our 'Express Yourself' philosophy," said Fabian Pereira, Vice President of Marketing, Innovation and International at Fresh Express. "We're bringing together influential chefs, creators and personalities who inspire consumers to think differently about salads, transforming them from a side dish into the foundation for flavorful, satisfying meals that fit their lifestyles. As younger consumers increasingly discover recipes, trends and meal inspiration through creators and social platforms, we're investing in voices that make fresh food exciting and approachable while helping people create restaurant-quality meals at home."

Meeting Consumers Where They Discover Food Inspiration

The Fresh Expressionists program was designed to connect with a new generation of consumers who turn to creators, social media and culturally relevant voices for meal inspiration. Through original recipes, meal hacks and everyday cooking inspiration, the creators bring Fresh Express' "Express Yourself" philosophy to life, showing consumers how easy it can be to transform salads into flavorful, satisfying meals that reflect their own tastes and lifestyles.

This year's expanded collective reflects a broad range of culinary styles, cultural influences and nutritional perspectives, ensuring inspiration for every type of home cook.

Returning creators include:

Nick DiGiovanni (@nick.digiovanni)

Tiffani Thiessen (@tiffanithiessen)

Steph Grasso, RD (@stephgrassodietitian)

Alia and Radwa Elkaffas (@fooddolls)

Jenny Martinez (@happybelliesbyjenny)

New Fresh Expressionists joining the program include:

Antoni Porowski (@antoni)

Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker)

Emmanuel Duverneau (@emmanuel.duverneau)

Fresh Express Invites Fans into the Kitchen with Antoni Porowski

As part of the expanded program, Fresh Express is launching its "Cooking with Antoni" promotion, running now through July 19, 2026. The promotion gives consumers the opportunity to win an exclusive virtual cooking session with Antoni Porowski, showcasing how Fresh Express products can help transform salads into fresh, flavorful meals at home.

"Fresh Express gives people a simple starting point for creating meals that feel elevated without the time commitment," said Antoni Porowski. "That's what excites me about this partnership: I'm excited to show consumers how easy it can be to transform everyday ingredients into something fresh, flavorful and memorable."

Building on Momentum

As the category leader and pioneer of packaged salads, Fresh Express continues to invest in product innovation, culturally relevant partnerships and culinary inspiration that keep the brand at the forefront of how consumers engage with fresh food. Through the Fresh Expressionists program, the brand is creating more opportunities to engage consumers, inspire meal creativity and reinforce its leadership in helping make healthy eating both convenient and exciting.

"As a busy mom, I'm always looking for meals that are quick but still feel fresh and homemade," added Jessie James Decker. "Fresh Express makes it easy to create fresh, flavorful meals that my whole family enjoys. I love how their salads can be customized in so many ways, making mealtime both simple and exciting."

Throughout the year, the Fresh Expressionists will develop original recipes, meal inspiration and social content designed to help consumers transform salads into exciting meal solutions for every occasion.

Content from the Fresh Expressionists, including original recipes and engaging time-saving meals hacks, will roll out across social platforms including TikTok and Instagram. For more information about the brand, visit www.freshexpress.com and follow Fresh Express on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube and X.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. The Cooking with Antoni Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and DC, 18 years or older (or 19 for AL &NE). Void where prohibited. Enter from 6/15/2026 at 12:00:00 AM ET until 7/19/2026 at 11:59:59 PM ET. Subject to official rules at freshexpresscontest.com. Sponsor: Fresh Express LLC, 950 East Blanco Road, Salinas CA 93901

About Fresh Express®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.

SOURCE Fresh Express