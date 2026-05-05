Fresh Express® Redefines Mealtime for National Salad Month with "Fresh Start to Summer Challenge" and Chef-Inspired Recipes

Brand invites consumers to rethink salads as craveable, complete meals with a two-week challenge designed to reset routines and inspire healthier living

ORLANDO, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Salad Month, Fresh Express®, the category leader in value-added salads, is challenging consumers to rethink everything they know about salads, not as a side dish, but as a craveable, complete meal solution that delivers flavor, convenience, and better-for-you living.

As consumers increasingly seek simpler, faster ways to eat well, Fresh Express is making it easier than ever to bring restaurant-quality meals to the table in minutes, with more than 100 chef-inspired salad varieties enjoyed by millions each week.

Fresh Start to Summer

"Salads are no longer just a side; they're becoming one of the easiest ways to create a complete, satisfying meal at home," said Fabian Pereira, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Fresh Express. "We're focused on helping consumers bring more flavor, variety, and convenience into their routines without sacrificing quality. National Salad Month is the perfect moment to inspire that shift."

Turning Everyday Salads into Complete, Craveable Meals

Fresh Express is showcasing how its salad kits can be transformed into elevated, chef-driven meals by simply adding a protein or twist, delivering versatility for everything from quick lunches to shareable dinners. Featured recipe inspiration includes:

Each recipe demonstrates how Fresh Express kits can serve as the foundation for high-quality, flavor-forward meals, aligning with consumers' growing desire for convenience without compromise.

Introducing the "Fresh Start to Summer Challenge"

To bring this to life, Fresh Express is launching the "Fresh Start to Summer Challenge," a two-week guided program running May 11–24 designed to help consumers reset their routines with simple, achievable habits. The program encourages participants to:

Incorporate greens into unexpected moments (including breakfast)

Build balanced, satisfying meals using Fresh Express kits

Share their creations and progress socially

Participants will gain access to:

A dedicated online hub with daily prompts and inspiration

A curated content series featuring recipes, wellness tips, and expert guidance

A social community experience encouraging sharing and accountability

"Small, consistent changes can have a meaningful impact," said Steph Grasso, Registered Dietitian and Fresh Expressionist. "The Fresh Start to Summer Challenge helps people discover how easy and enjoyable it can be to build nourishing, satisfying meals into their daily routine."

A New Way to "Express Yourself" Through Food

At the heart of the campaign is Fresh Express's brand platform, "Express Yourself," celebrating creativity, personalization, and self-expression through food. With endless combinations of greens, toppings, and proteins, Fresh Express empowers consumers to create meals that reflect their tastes, lifestyles, and goals; whether they're seeking indulgence, balance, or a fresh start.

Consumers can join the challenge and explore recipes beginning May 11 at https://www.freshexpress.com/fresh-news/fresh-start-to-summer-challenge, and share their creations using #FreshStartToSummer

Please find high-res assets linked here. Follow Fresh Express on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, Tik Tok, LinkedIn and X to learn more about the brand and challenge.

About Fresh Express®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables.

For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.

SOURCE Fresh Express