Fresh Express® Brings Bold Flavor, Culinary Star Power, and Category Innovation to CPMA 2026

Featuring Antoni Porowski, New Product Launches, and an Immersive Brand Experience at Booth #709

TORONTO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express®, the leader in value-added salads, is set to make a powerful statement at the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Annual Convention and Trade Show 2026, inviting attendees to experience the brand in a way that is bigger and bolder than ever before.

At Booth #709, Fresh Express will showcase how it is redefining the salad category transforming it from a simple side dish into a craveable, center-of-plate meal solution driven by flavor, convenience, and culinary inspiration.

Come meet our special guest, Anthoni Porowski

A Headline Experience with Antoni Porowski

Anchoring the experience is Canadian-born bestselling author, chef, and Emmy-winning host and executive producer of National Geographic's upcoming series Best of The World, Antoni Porowski, who will appear live at the Fresh Express booth on April 29 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM.

As the brand's newest Fresh Expressionist, Antoni will bring to life Fresh Express' "Express Yourself" platform, demonstrating how consumers can elevate everyday meals with bold flavors and simple, high-quality ingredients.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Meet Antoni Porowski in person and take a picture

Participate in exclusive cookbook giveaways

Experience chef-inspired meal ideas built with Fresh Express products

This builds on Fresh Express' broader media and influencer strategy reinforcing the brand's leadership in combining culinary credibility with consumer relevance.

Introducing the Next Generation of Flavor

Fresh Express will also debut two new premium chopped kits, designed to meet growing consumer demand for global flavors and elevated meal solutions:

Italian Herb & Parmesan Chopped Kit

Creamy Mushroom Caesar Chopped Kit

These innovations reflect key category shifts:

Increasing demand for meal solutions vs. ingredients

Growth in chef-inspired, globally influenced flavors

Desire for convenience without compromise

Experience the Fresh Express Advantage

At CPMA 2026, Fresh Express is not just showcasing products - it is delivering a fully immersive brand experience that brings its competitive advantage to life:

Restaurant-quality meals in minutes

Chef-driven flavor innovation

Category leadership in value-added salads

A powerful marketing platform reaching the next generation of consumers

From product tastings to interactive engagement moments, the booth is designed to inspire retailers, partners, and industry leaders to see the future of fresh, ready-to-eat meals.

About Fresh Express®

Fresh Express is a market leader in value-added salads, delivering fresh, innovative, and convenient meal solutions to consumers across North America. With a commitment to quality, flavor, and food safety, Fresh Express continues to redefine how consumers experience fresh foods making it easier than ever to Express Yourself through food.

SOURCE Fresh Express