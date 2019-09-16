Fresh Express® Introduces New Gourmet Kits Salad Bowls

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express®, the leading brand in packaged salads, is launching new Gourmet Kits Salad Bowls™ in the mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Central and Southern regions by bringing high-quality ingredients, bold new flavors and chef crafted recipes to salad lovers, making lunch or dinner a culinary adventure. New Fresh Express Gourmet Kit Bowls - inspired by entrée salads from some of the best restaurants across the country, bring culinary know-how to your salads.

"The Gourmet Kit Bowls are a disruptive game changer in the salad category that taps into mega consumer trends – healthy eating, affordable, fresh restaurant inspired food on-the-go. We listened to consumer needs and optimized the package and product design. Our Culinary team worked with the best chefs to address this by designing high-end restaurant salads with hand selected, chef-crafted ingredients in a convenient ready-to-eat bowl that salad lovers can enjoy anywhere, anytime," said Fabian Pereira, Vice President Marketing & Innovation for Fresh Express. "Special care went into designing the bowls. Our packaging engineers worked with consumers to develop premium packaging where the fresh ingredients can be seen and stay fresh. When at the table or desk, consumers can flip the dry ingredients on the salad, pour the dressing, rotate the lid to a locked position, shake the bowl and enjoy…no fuss, no mess."

"With the invention of the special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. We have continued investing in salad innovation, in keeping with consumer and customer needs. We have built a state-of-the-art facility to produce these Gourmet Kit Bowls." – John Olivo, President Fresh Express

New Fresh Express Gourmet Kits are available in six curated, flavorful varieties, including:

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad - Close your eyes and let your senses travel to Tuscany with this traditional dinnertime classic. Taste the bold flavor of the parmesan herb grilled chicken breast meat, crispy garlic pita chips, shredded parmesan cheese, slivered almonds, crunchy carrots and fresh grape tomatoes all resting on a bed of mature kale and romaine lettuce with a zesty Greek Caesar dressing on top.

Pearl Mozzarella Caprese - Treat yourself to the taste of fine dining at home with this refreshing summer salad. Let the pearl mozzarella cheese, diced prosciutto and grape tomatoes elevate your dining experience as they complement the delicious flavor of a fresh spring mix lettuce blend with a drizzle of Balsamic Vinaigrette to top off the meal.

Buffalo Chicken - Spice up your daily routine with this chef-inspired dish made with Buffalo marinated grilled chicken breast meat atop a fresh spring mix blend, garnished with red pepper crisps, crumbled blue cheese and sea salt multigrain crackers all topped with a drizzle of Bacon Buffalo Ranch dressing - talk about lunch that packs a punch!

Chimichurri Grilled Chicken – This restaurant-style gourmet kit was created with adventurous diners in mind, as it combines the flavors of red cabbage, queso fresco cheese, crinkle cut radishes, chimichurri grilled chicken breast meat and corn kernels nested together atop a bed of baby arugula and baby spinach and finished off with a kick of Chimichurri Vinaigrette dressing.

Chef Salad - Enjoy a unique spin on a familiar flavorful dish with creamy Bacon Ranch dressing drizzled over crisp romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, crumbled hard-boiled eggs, red cabbage, grape tomatoes, shredded swiss cheese, capicola and smoked turkey & ham.

Parmesan Cheese Crisp - This artisanal salad bowl packs a delicious crunch with its baked parmesan cheese crisps, farro and red pepper crisps combined with the fresh flavors of Genoa salami, crinkled radishes and a fresh spring mix blend with a tangy White Wine Lemon Vinaigrette dressing to top it off. Grab a couple of bowls and a bottle of wine for your next outdoor picnic!

New Fresh Express® Gourmet Kits salad bowls are rolling out to retailers in the mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Central and Southern regions starting September 18th with a suggested retail price of $4.99. For more information, visit www.freshexpress.com.

About Fresh Express ® :

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 150 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 20 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach, vegetables and juicing greens. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.

