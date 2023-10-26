Fresh Food Market size to increase by 420.04 million tons between 2021 to 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fresh food market size is expected to grow by 420.04 million tons from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.04% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of healthy food habits is notably driving the fresh food market. However, factors such as harmful practices of over-fertilization may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, eggs, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fresh Food Market 2022-2026

Key Segment Analysis

By product, the fruits and vegetables segment is significant during the forecast period. Given factors like rising health concerns and a subsequent preference for food that is healthy and nutritious, the consumption of fruits and vegetables is increasing across the globe. Hence, the growth of the fresh fruits and vegetables segment of the global market can also be attributed to the increasing consumer incomes and demand for fresh produce. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

By geography, APAC will contribute to 59% of the global market growth. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increasing awareness of healthy eating, rapid growth in urbanization, rise in the organized retail sector, growing demand for organic fresh foods, and the presence of major vendors.

Company Insights

The fresh food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

BRF SA, Cal Maine Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., D Arrigo New York, Danish Crown AS, Del Monte Food Inc., Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Greenyard NV, Grimmway Enterprises Inc., JBS SA, NatureSweet Ltd., NH Foods Ltd., Perdue Farms Inc., Reynolds Catering Supplies Ltd., Rose Acre Farms, Sunkist Growers Inc., Sysco Corp., Tyson Foods Inc.

View a PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Fresh Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.04% Market growth 2022-2026 420.04 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BRF SA, Cal Maine Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., D Arrigo New York, Danish Crown AS, Del Monte Food Inc., Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Greenyard NV, Grimmway Enterprises Inc., JBS SA, NatureSweet Ltd., NH Foods Ltd., Perdue Farms Inc., Reynolds Catering Supplies Ltd., Rose Acre Farms, Sunkist Growers Inc., Sysco Corp., and Tyson Foods Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

