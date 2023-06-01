Fresh Herbs Market size is set to grow by USD 1,794.28 million from 2022 to 2027, the growing popularity of fresh herbs boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fresh herbs market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,794.28 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.32%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the global market during the forecast period. The regional growth can be attributed partly to a growing interest in natural and traditional remedies and a growing awareness of the health benefits of herbs. Furthermore, countries such as China, India, and Japan have established systems of traditional medicine that rely heavily on the use of herbs. Additionally, the demand for herbs is driven by the growing popularity of natural and organic products along with traditional medicines. Hence, such factors drive regional growth in APAC for fresh herbs during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fresh Herbs Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Fresh Herbs Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (basil, chives, parsley and oregano, and others), product type (conventional and organic), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the basil segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The rising consumer preference for medicinal herbs has increased the demand for basil because it helps lower cholesterol and triglycerides as well as it contains magnesium, which helps relax muscles and blood vessels to improve circulation. In general, the demand for herbs from the food and beverage industry is also increasing due to increased consumer demand for natural, clean-labeled products. Hence, factors such as the growing popularity of cross-cultural cuisine are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Fresh Herbs Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing popularity of fresh herbs notably drives the fresh herbs market growth. The growth of packaged meal delivery services also increases the demand for fresh herbs, which contributes to the increase in interest in sustainable agriculture. This is on the rise as awareness of environmental impact increases.

The growth of packaged meal delivery services also increases the demand for fresh herbs, which contributes to the increase in interest in sustainable agriculture. This is on the rise as awareness of environmental impact increases. Furthermore, fresh herbs can be grown locally and sustainably, reducing carbon footprint and supporting local farmers. Thus, demand for fresh herbs will grow as consumers become more health-conscious, more adventurous in the kitchen, and more concerned about sustainability in their food choices. Hence, such factors drive market growth for fresh herbs during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The high demand from the foods and beverages industry is an emerging trend in the fresh herbs market growth. The use of herbs in the food and beverage industry has expanded beyond their traditional use in cooking, where herbs are now used in a variety of products such as teas, energy drinks, and functional beverages to provide consumers with additional health benefits.

The use of herbs in the food and beverage industry has expanded beyond their traditional use in cooking, where herbs are now used in a variety of products such as teas, energy drinks, and functional beverages to provide consumers with additional health benefits. The growing consumer interest in natural and healthy ingredients, the growing popularity of ethnic and global cuisines, and the desire for unique and flavorful products all contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The short shelf life of fresh herbs is a major challenge hindering the fresh herbs market growth. Fresh herbs are delicate and perishable, and so they require careful handling and transportation to maintain quality and freshness, which can be a challenge for producers and traders, especially if they are located far from the market.

Fresh herbs are delicate and perishable, and so they require careful handling and transportation to maintain quality and freshness, which can be a challenge for producers and traders, especially if they are located far from the market. Furthermore, fresh herbs are highly seasonal products, and their availability may be limited to certain times of the year. All such factors can lead to shortages and price volatility. Additionally, owing to the relatively small scale of production and the more concentrated market, the prevalence of fresh herbs is low. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of fresh herbs during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Fresh Herbs Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fresh herbs market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fresh herbs market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fresh herbs market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fresh herbs market vendors

Fresh Herbs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,794.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Blue Hills and Co., Coolibah Herbs, Fresh Leaf Ltd., Green Earth Fresh Produce (P) Ltd. , Hermitage Produce, Herrmann herbs, Holla-Fresh Pty Ltd., Langmead Group, Living Herbs LLC, Maglio Companies, Nisarg Nirman Agro, Organic Herb Trading Ltd., Pacific Botanicals, RAR Sociedade de Controle Holding SA, Rocket Farms Inc., Shreenath Agro Tech Pvt. Ltd., Soli Organic Inc., Spisa Holding AB, Van Vugt Herbs BV, and AGROMEDITERRANEA HORTOFRUTICOLA SLU Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

