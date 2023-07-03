Fresh Herbs Market to grow by 4.32% from 2022 to 2027|Growing popularity of fresh herbs is one of the key drivers - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fresh herbs market is estimated to grow by USD 1,794.28 million during 2022-2027. The growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (basil, chives, parsley, oregano, and others), product type (conventional and organic), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The market share growth in the basil segment will be significant during the forecast period. Basil is considered a popular herb in Ayurvedic medicine which helps to lower cholesterol and triglycerides. Basil also contains magnesium, due to which many consumers use it to relax muscles, and blood vessels and to improve circulation. The demand for basil is increasing due to the growing consumer preference for medicinal herbs. The consumer demand for natural, clean-labeled products in the food and beverage industry is due to rising demand for herbs. The growing popularity of fresh herbs is notably driving the fresh herbs market growth. Fresh herbs are used as natural remedies for various ailments because of their health benefits. The growing interest in international and fusion cuisine has also increased the popularity of fresh herbs. In addition, the rise of packaged meal delivery services has also increased the demand for fresh herbs. As a result, this has contributed to the increase in interest in sustainable agriculture that is growing due to environmental impact. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fresh Herbs Market 2023-2027

Fresh Herbs Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Blue Hills and Co., Coolibah Herbs, Fresh Leaf Ltd., Green Earth Fresh Produce (P) Ltd., Hermitage Produce, Herrmann herbs, Holla-Fresh Pty Ltd., Langmead Group, Living Herbs LLC, Maglio Companies, Nisarg Nirman Agro , Organic Herb Trading Ltd., Pacific Botanicals, RAR Sociedade de Controle Holding SA, Rocket Farms Inc., Shreenath Agro Tech Pvt. Ltd., Soli Organic Inc., Spisa Holding AB, Van Vugt Herbs BV, and AGROMEDITERRANEA HORTOFRUTICOLA SLU

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: type (basil, chives, parsley, oregano, and others), product type (conventional and organic), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Fresh herbs market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including - Blue Hills and Co., Coolibah Herbs, Fresh Leaf Ltd., Green Earth Fresh Produce (P) Ltd., Hermitage Produce, Herrmann Herbs, Holla-Fresh Pty Ltd., Langmead Group, Living Herbs LLC, Maglio Companies, Nisarg Nirman Agro, Organic Herb Trading Ltd., Pacific Botanicals, RAR Sociedade de Controle Holding SA, Rocket Farms Inc., Shreenath Agro Tech Pvt. Ltd., Soli Organic Inc., Spisa Holding AB, Van Vugt Herbs BV, and AGROMEDITERRANEA HORTOFRUTICOLA SLU

Fresh Herbs Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The high demand from the food and beverages industry is a key trend in the market growth.

This growth in the market is due to the growing consumer interest in natural and healthy ingredients, the desire for unique and flavorful products, and the growing popularity of ethnic and global cuisines.

Additionally, there is an increasing demand for these herbs in the food and beverages industry and has taken over the traditional use in cooking.

They are used in various products which include teas, energy drinks, and functional beverages.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

KEY challenges

The short shelf life of fresh herbs is a significant challenge in the fresh herbs market growth.

The availability of these herbs is limited to certain times of the year which is leading to shortages and price volatility.

Furthermore, these herbs should be consumed within 1-2 weeks after harvest, which is a major concern for the sellers.

Careful handling and transportation are required because of the delicate and perishable nature of the herbs.

Hence, this short life of the herbs is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Fresh Herbs Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fresh herbs market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fresh herbs market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fresh herbs market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fresh herbs market vendors

Fresh Herbs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,794.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Blue Hills and Co., Coolibah Herbs, Fresh Leaf Ltd., Green Earth Fresh Produce (P) Ltd., Hermitage Produce, Herrmann Herbs, Holla-Fresh Pty Ltd., Langmead Group, Living Herbs LLC, Maglio Companies, Nisarg Nirman Agro, Organic Herb Trading Ltd., Pacific Botanicals, RAR Sociedade de Controle Holding SA, Rocket Farms Inc., Shreenath Agro Tech Pvt. Ltd., Soli Organic Inc., Spisa Holding AB, Van Vugt Herbs BV, and AGROMEDITERRANEA HORTOFRUTICOLA SLU Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio