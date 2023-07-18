Fresh Ideas for Summer Grilling: New from eMeals and Nakano® Rice Vinegar

 9 Easy Recipes Elevate Seasonal Fare from Ordinary to Exceptional

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burgers and brats are great on the grill, but variety is the spice of life (and especially of summer!). The just-released Summer Grilling Inspiration collection from meal planning service eMeals proves that adage with nine edgy but easy recipes that provide new ways to bring the thrill of the grill to your dinner table.

Available free on eMeals' Summer Grilling Inspiration landing page or in the eMeals app for subscribers, the recipes include five main courses and four sides that are as American as the Fourth of July and enhanced with the subtle flavors of various NAKANO® Rice Vinegars. Grab the ingredients, fire up the grill, and get ready to score some new family favorites.  

Dish up deliciousness: Entrée recipes range from Grilled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri to Grilled Coconut-Honey-Lime Chicken Kabobs, plus a snapper, salmon burger and second chicken option. There's also a Grilled Shrimp and Romaine Salad that can serve as either a main dish, an appetizer or an accompaniment, along with sides like Tomato and Watermelon Salad and Grilled Peach and Asparagus Salad that not only use the bounty of the season but also will get you out of your baked beans and cole slaw rut. (Your family will thank you – we promise.)

Make a splash: Of rice vinegar, that is! Best known as a must-have for seasoning sushi rice, it's also an ideal addition to recipes that need the tang of vinegar without the harshness. Whether it's the mildness of NAKANO Natural Rice Vinegar, the slight sweetness of NAKANO Seasoned Rice Vinegar, or the savory richness of NAKANO Roasted Garlic Rice Vinegar, using it as an ingredient in the collection's sauces, marinades and dressings brings out the flavor of every recipe.

Save time with one-click shopping: All recipes in the collection are one-click-shoppable from major retailers, enabling easy in-store shopping or seamless online grocery ordering with Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B. and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt when placed through the eMeals app. One-click shopping is also available for select retailers through the Summer Grilling Inspiration landing page on the eMeals app.

Enjoy meal inspiration every night: The new collection is part of eMeals' weekly meal planning service, which includes a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles ranging from Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating and Low Calorie to Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more. Subscribers receive seven dinner menus for their chosen plan every week, along with the option to mix and match menus from any style, the ability to substitute favorites from previous weeks, and periodic Occasions Plan and Bonus Collection menus for recipes that may not fit into the nightly dinner category.

eMeals subscriptions cost as little as $5/month. Free 14-day trials are available here.

About eMeals
eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About NAKANO® Rice Vinegar
Matazaemon Nakano began selling his handcrafted rice vinegars in Tokyo in 1804. Japanese vinegar brewing experts have been continuing his legacy for over 200 years. Made with real rice and the finest ingredients, all NAKANO® Rice Vinegar products are slowly brewed according to traditional practice, creating a clean flavor that is smoother and slightly sweeter than other vinegars. For more information, visit https://www.nakanoflavors.com.

