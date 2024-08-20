Fresh Inset's Groundbreaking Freshness Technology Transforms Any Produce Packaging Into Functional Packaging

Vidre+® Stickers and Vidre+® Complex, when applied to packaging and films, extend the shelf life and quality of more produce than ever possible before.

STROUDSBURG, Pa., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- European-based Fresh Inset announced today that it is introducing Vidre+ Complex, its breakthrough technology that unlocks the full potential of 1-MCP (1-Methylcyclopropene) application across the entire supply chain, to the United States. Vidre+ is revolutionizing the supply chain seamlessly without any reorganization of current operating practices, by making every existing type of fresh produce packaging and label functional and adaptable into a smart version with adjustable protection against the negative effects of ethylene. Vidre+ Stickers, a flagship product, can be tailored to optimize size and dose rate, ensuring effective protection for ethylene-sensitive produce in any type or size of packaging, including cardboard boxes, bags, trays and clamshells. Branding and white-label opportunities are also available.

Fresh Inset

Patented freshness protection

The patented timed and gradual release of 1-MCP in Vidre+ technology ensures a controlled application effectively extending the freshness, quality, appearance and nutrient values of produce. This approach provides optimal protection during storage, transport, and retail.

"Research has proven Vidre+ is effective on cherries, blueberries, raspberries, table grapes, limes, tomatoes, avocados, leafy greens, broccoli, peppers and more," said Tim Malefyt, PhD, Fresh Inset's Chief Technology Officer. "It can be used right after harvest as well as during transport or storage to provide days to weeks (depending on the crop type) of additional shelf life to freshly harvested produce, helping to keep its quality and nutritional value and remain fit for the market. We are excited to offer a solution that extends beyond apples and pears to benefit many other produce categories. This is a game changer."

Reimagining the future of 1-MCP technology

Vidre+ has received GRAS status by the FDA and is already revolutionizing 1-MCP delivery with the Vidre+ functional sticker. But there is more on the horizon for Fresh Inset. The company is disrupting and de-commoditizing the flexible and cardboard packaging industries with Vidre+ Complex by empowering PE, PP, PET films and paper cardboard that carry Vidre+ technology with the ability to extend freshness, without creating additional landfill waste.

"The use of Vidre+ to combat the negative effects of ethylene and extend produce shelf life is not new. However, Fresh Inset has taken it to the next level with dose rate flexibility and gradual release technology that is operationally simple, affordable and enhances profitability," said Kevin Frye, Fresh Inset's VP Market Development, North America. "This is an incredibly exciting innovation that is garnering unprecedented interest amongst growers, packers, shippers and retailers alike, as they can all easily incorporate it into their operations and benefit from it, while increasing their sustainability efforts toward food waste reduction. Packaging companies are equally excited about the ability to empower their existing bags, boxes and clamshells with a freshness function and deliver added value packaging to their customers that will actually improve the freshness and quality of their produce."

About Fresh Inset

Fresh Inset is a European-based food-tech company founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneurs with backgrounds in material science and international commercialization. They have organically grown Fresh Inset to a global enterprise over the past few years and are backed by C-suite managers from the USA, Latin America and Europe with deep industry expertise. With a growing worldwide presence including North America, Europe, Latin America, Australia/New Zealand, Asia and Africa, Fresh Inset is dedicated to global food waste reduction through innovative technologies that benefit each link in the produce supply chain and consumers. To learn more visit freshinset.com.

Media Contact:

Jacquie Maggio

973.462.7008

[email protected]

SOURCE Fresh Inset