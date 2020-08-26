Fresh, Local Food Delivery Aims To Serve Those Sheltered On The Cape This Fall

"There are probably not many years past that launching a delivery service on The Cape, in the fall, wouldn't sound completely nuts! But we continue to anticipate long-term changes as COVID-19 continues to create a new reality for all of our markets," said Matt Tortora, CEO/Co-Founder of WhatsGood.

"We have customers displaced all over New England who previously called the big cities (like Boston) home. Some are staying with relatives, others have made their vacation homes now permanent homes. We started hearing from customers in March who left Boston and it continued, some actually begging for us to deliver to them on the cape as they plan to stay into the fall. So, we are going to step up and make it happen for those in need of high-quality, nutrient-dense food and who need it with uncompromised safety, and convenient delivery."

Beginning September 1st, residents on the cape can place orders farm-fresh veggies, fruits, eggs, cheese, seafood, baked goods, pastured meats (and more) directly from dozens of New England food producers. Cape Codders will even be able to order goods from their favorite Boston Public Market vendors for Next-Day-Delivery.

Farmers, fishers, and artisans who sell via WhatsGood receive a minimum of 88% of each sale and welcome the expansion in these uncertain times. Many have had significantly lower sales at farmers markets through the season and look for a way to generate revenue before the winter.

WhatsGood is a Rhode Island-based ecommerce and logistics company that connects people to local food sources via an online marketplace. WhatsGood enables more than 100 communities across the country to access fresh, healthy, local food directly from the source. In Boston, customers can get home delivery 5 days a week, via the WhatsGood app or www.sourcewhatsgood.com website, from hundreds of New England los.

