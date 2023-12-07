Fresh Mushroom Market in Singapore to increase by USD 33.26 million between 2023 to 2028; Medicinal values associated with mushrooms drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fresh mushroom market in Singapore size is expected to grow by USD 33.26 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of  4.75% during the forecast period. Medicinal values associated with mushrooms are notably driving the fresh mushroom market in Singapore. However, factors such as risks related to diseases, abnormal temperature changes, and extreme weather events may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Button mushroom, Shiitake mushroom, Oyster mushroom, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Application (Food and Pharmaceuticals). 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fresh Mushroom Market in Singapore 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fresh Mushroom Market in Singapore 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

  • The market share growth by the button mushroom segment will be significant during the forecast period. Button mushrooms are a well-known type of white fungus commonly used in various recipes and cooking techniques, including cakes, omelettes, pasta, risotto, and pizza. They are considered the workhorse of the mushroom family due to their versatility and mild flavour, which makes them an excellent ingredient for many dishes. They can be eaten raw or cooked by roasting, deep-frying, grilling, braising, or sautéing. Button mushrooms are in high demand because they contain proteins and essential amino acids that can meet nutritional needs while having low cholesterol and fat content. Additionally, button mushrooms are available all year round and are the most preferred type of mushroom due to their superior taste and sweet, earthy aroma. Therefore, due to their versatility and widespread use in cooking, the market for button mushrooms is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics - Driver

Medicinal values associated with mushrooms are the key factor driving the market growth. Mushrooms are widely considered a superfood due to their high antioxidant content and the presence of selenium, a mineral that is not found in most vegetables. This mineral is essential for optimal liver enzyme function and helps to combat cancer by detoxifying cancer-causing compounds in the body. Mushrooms are also a good source of potassium and low in sodium, which reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and high blood pressure. Additionally, the demand for Chaga mushrooms is expected to rise due to their numerous health benefits. The increasing health consciousness among consumers is expected to drive the growth of Chaga mushrooms in Singapore. Furthermore, the number of new products containing Chaga mushrooms as an ingredient is expected to increase. Therefore, the medicinal and nutritional benefits of mushrooms will be driving the market growth during the forecast period. 

Company Insights 
The fresh mushroom market in Singapore is concentrated, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Aries Fresh Pte Ltd., Champ Fungi Sdn. Bhd., Cold Storage Singapore 1983 Pte Ltd., Kin Yan Agrotech Pte Ltd., Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Mycofarm Pte Ltd., and The Mushroom Farm

