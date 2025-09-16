Fresh Mushrooms Fair Trade Coalition Files Petition to Address Unfair Trade Practices Impacting U.S. Mushroom Growers

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fresh Mushrooms Fair Trade Coalition, representing leading U.S. growers and packers of fresh Agaricus mushrooms and represented by the law firm of Kelley Drye & Warren LLP, today announced the filing of an antidumping and countervailing duty petition with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission. The petition seeks relief from unfairly traded imports of fresh mushrooms from Canada that are causing material injury to the domestic industry.

The Coalition's petition demonstrates that Canadian producers are exporting fresh mushrooms to the United States at prices below fair value and are benefiting from countervailable subsidies provided by the Government of Canada. These practices have resulted in significant negative impacts on U.S. mushroom growers and packers, including lost sales, depressed prices, and declining profitability.

The goal of this action is to level the playing field for American growers and packers of fresh mushrooms to ensure fair competition as well as the preservation of American jobs and investments, while at the same time providing to American consumers quality mushrooms at fair prices.

The petition requests the imposition of antidumping and countervailing duties on imports of fresh mushrooms from Canada to offset the unfair pricing and subsidization. The Coalition urges the Department of Commerce and the International Trade Commission to act swiftly to protect the domestic industry from further harm.

About the Fresh Mushrooms Fair Trade Coalition: the Coalition is an ad hoc group of U.S. companies, including Giorgio Fresh Co., J-M Farms LLC, Kennett Square Mushroom Operation LLC, Modern Mushroom Farms, Needham's Mushroom Farms, and Sher-Rockee Mushroom Farms, dedicated to promoting fair competition and supporting the U.S. fresh mushroom industry.

