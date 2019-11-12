Fresh n' Lean Announces Innovative SmartFridge Program for Corporate Wellness

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh n' Lean, the nation's largest purveyor of organic ready-to-eat meals, announces the expansion of its healthy living aims with new on-the-go fridge for employees as part of subsidized corporate wellness plans.

The innovative SmartFridge service offers participating companies on site access to ready-to-eat organic lunch options, including meals prepared with fresh fish and steak, for under $10.

"Most people who work in an office gravitate towards a lunch that's easy and nearby. Every meal in our SmartFridge solution beats unhealthy chain restaurant options, both on price and convenience. Providing affordable, accessible, wholesome meal options is one of the best things you can do for your employees," said Thomas Asseo, co-CEO of Fresh n' Lean.

Employers can extend a convenient option for fresh, nutritious lunches for a fraction of the price typically found at an offsite healthy eating restaurant.

The refrigerators utilize a smart tablet for simple, rapid ordering and are restocked weekly. There are more than a dozen lunch options available including roasted asparagus with dill aoli and sustainable salmon, orange glazed cage-free chicken breast with broccoli, harissa grass-fed steak with brown rice and Brussel sprouts. Depending on the company plan, meals can start as low as three to six dollars.

Here are some meal titles from this week's menu. That said, we will be moving to some fixed skus for smart vending in the future.

The on-the-go fridge has been tested at several businesses with success and Fresh n' Lean expects to install more than 100 units over the next year, starting in Southern California. One of those companies is the W Training Facility where employees have been enjoying Fresh n' Lean meals for months.

"It's no secret that healthy employees are happy employees," said Johnny Louch, owner of W Training Facility. "Our staff was thrilled with the quality and convenience of the Fresh n' Lean SmartFridge and we're excited to see how this will impact office productivity and overall well-being."

Fresh n' Lean offers five different macro-friendly meal plans including Performance Protein +, Standard Keto, Performance Paleo, Standard Plant-Based and Low Cal, Low Carb Plant-Based. All ingredients are organic, gluten-free and properly portioned for a well-balanced diet.

To learn more about offerings from Fresh n' Lean, please visit: https://www.freshnlean.com/ .

About Fresh n' Lean: Founder Laureen Asseo began preparing healthy meals for friends and family out of her home after her father was facing serious health concerns resulting from years of unhealthy eating. As demand rapidly grew for her meals, Fresh n' Lean expanded into a national meal distributor while promoting nutrition education and providing access to wholesome foods. Laureen's brother Thomas Asseo joined in 2011 as co-CEO. With a 55,000 square foot operation including a USDA certified kitchen, the Asseo's lead a talented team toward a healthy eating revolution. Fresh n' Lean specializes in organic dishes made without preservatives, gluten, hormones, or added sugar.

SOURCE Fresh n' Lean

Related Links

https://www.freshnlean.com/

