Fresh N' Lean Becomes the Official Prepared Meal Partner of the Anaheim Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading organic prepared meal delivery service company, Fresh N' Lean today announces a multi-year partnership with the Anaheim Ducks. Fresh N' Lean will work with the hockey team over the next four years including serving as presenting sponsor of the Ducks Training Camp, a good fit for the brand that focuses on the importance of better nutrition for performance at all levels.

"Partnering with the Ducks is an exciting opportunity for Fresh n' Lean. The Ducks are committed to keeping their players healthy and properly fueled just as we strive to do with our own customers around the country," said Fresh N' Lean Co-CEO Thomas Asseo.

"We are proud to partner with Fresh N' Lean and to have them join our family of respected partners. Their ability to deliver fresh, high-quality meals is a perfect fit as we support our fans in making active and healthy lifestyle choices," said Graham Siderius, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Anaheim Ducks.

Fresh N' Lean makes eating healthy easy by offering nutritious, organic chef-driven meals that require no preparation with seasonal menus and diet alternatives such as protein plus, paleo, plant-based, low-carb and clean keto. The company delivers its ready to eat, fresh, never frozen, meals nationwide.

As part of the partnership, Fresh N' Lean branding will be seen at both the Honda Center and the team's training rink at the Great Park. Fresh N' Lean will also be featured on the Zamboni machine and through an upcoming promotion, one lucky Fresh N' Lean customer will get a chance to win a ride on the Zamboni.

The sponsorship kicks off with the 2020/2021 NHL pre-season in September.

About Fresh n' Lean: With a philosophy and a desire to reinvent the concept of fast food, founder and CEO Laureen Asseo leads Fresh n' Lean, the largest organic meal delivery service in the United States. Fresh n' Lean specializes in organic dishes made without preservatives, gluten, hormones or added sugar. The recipes are prepared with care and delivered direct to consumers providing a quality meal experience that is readily available when the consumer desires. Laureen's brother Thomas Asseo joined in 2011 as Co-CEO and together they are leading a talented team toward a healthy eating revolution.

About the Anaheim Ducks: The Anaheim Ducks completed a shortened 2019-20 National Hockey League campaign, concluding their 27th season presented by UCI Health. The club was born in 1992 and played its first-ever game on Oct. 8, 1993 at Honda Center (then Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim). One of 31 NHL franchises located throughout the United States and Canada, the Ducks have played to over 90% capacity crowds in their history at the 17,174-seat Honda Center. On June 20, 2005, the Ducks franchise was purchased by Orange County residents Henry and Susan Samueli. By securing the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history in 2007, the club also became the first team from California to win hockey's ultimate prize. The Ducks have reached the Conference Finals five times (2003, 2006, 2007, 2015 & 2017) and the Stanley Cup Final twice (2003 & 2007). The club has won six Pacific Divisions titles in franchise history, including five straight from 2013-17.

