Fresh N' Lean Hits Home Run in Partnership with World Series Champion Justin Turner to Launch Whole30 Approved® New Meal Plan

Recognized by dietitians, medical professionals and sports nutritionists as the gold standard to identify food sensitivities, Whole30®s is the leading nutritional reset program that focuses on nutrient dense, whole foods during a 30-day structured elimination diet.

The new program will offer Whole30 Approved meals, which will also be available with Fresh N' Lean's Paleo, Clean Keto and Protein+ plans. This allows Whole30 alumni to effortlessly transition into another Fresh N' Lean plan when their 30 days are over, supporting the programs' ultimate goals of "Food Freedom" that feeds your potential.

"Justin is an incredible athlete who values optimal performance. We are honored that he and Whole30 chose to partner with Fresh N' Lean on this new meal plan as we continue to expand our offerings to meet customer needs," said Fresh N' Lean Co-CEO Thomas Asseo.

"My wife, Kourtney, introduced me to Whole30 and I've never felt better. I've seen enormous changes in my body, in the way I feel, sleep and perform on the field, and my recovery after games," said Dodger third baseman, Turner. "In today's world, we're going in a million directions and making time to cook healthy, organic meals is often neglected. Fresh N' Lean makes it easy to eat well and get the nutrition I need. I'm excited to join them as Head of Sports Wellness and to work alongside Thomas, Laureen and their team to curate a Whole30 Approved menu to their subscribers who are looking for life-changing results by doing a Whole30," added Turner.

The new meal plan consists of 81 Whole30 Approved meals which will be offered nationwide as of August 17, including Grass Fed Steak with Bearnaise Aioli and Sweet Potato, Sauteed Cauliflower with Cage-Free Chicken, Sesame Vegetables with Sustainable Salmon, Ginger Sweet Potato Bowl with Shrimp, and many more options. As part of the partnership, Whole30 Approved branding will be added to Fresh N' Lean meals for instant recognition and confirmation that the meal fits the Whole30 nutrition standards and lets others with dietary preferences or allergies quickly know these meals are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and added sugar-free.

"These new Fresh N' Lean Whole30 Approved ready-to-serve meals offer a delicious way to find success with the Whole30, or effortlessly maintain your healthy habits when your program is over," said Whole30 co-founder and CEO Melissa Urban. "My husband is a huge Dodger's fan, and we are ecstatic to celebrate our first-ever professional athlete partnership with Justin Turner. The Fresh N' Lean performance-driven vision perfectly aligns with our community in promoting a healthy lifestyle."

Fresh N' Lean makes eating healthy easy by offering nutritious, organic, chef-driven meals that require no preparation and are ready in 3 minutes, with seasonal menus and diet alternatives such as Protein+, Paleo, plant-based, low-carb, Clean Keto and now Whole30 Approved. The company delivers its ready to eat, fresh, never frozen, organically-sourced and hormone-free meals nationwide.

About Fresh N' Lean:

Recently named in the Top 700 of the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, Thomas and Laureen Asseo, Co-CEOs of Fresh N' Lean, are revolutionizing fast food with their #1 rated delivery program, offering the largest organic meal delivery service in the United States. Fresh N' Lean is about one thing: Feeding Human Potential, and does it well - from the everyday fitness enthusiast to world class athletes. By providing quality nutrition, easily and deliciously prepared, customers can get their time back and improve their wellbeing en route to achieving their goals and optimizing their performance. More information about Fresh N' Lean is found at www.freshnlean.com .

About Whole30®: Whole30, the leading nutritional reset program, is a 30-day structured elimination diet recognized by many dietitians and medical professionals as the gold standard to identify food sensitivities. Focused on Non-Scale Victories (NSVs) rather than weight loss, the Whole30 offers life-changing physical, emotional, and mental improvements.

The Whole30 was created in 2009 by co-founder and CEO Melissa Urban, a six-time New York Times best-selling author who has reshaped the health and wellness industry and created a fully integrated ethos to support the Whole30 community and beyond. The Whole30 Approved® trademark is licensed to more than 140 innovative health and lifestyle brands for its endorsement strength, community recognition, and persuasive purchasing power. In 2020, the brand debuted its "Made by Whole30" line of salad dressings and dipping sauces made with ingredients that go beyond even the Whole30 standards.

In addition to over 200 Whole30 Certified Coaches worldwide, Whole30 has a combined social media base of more than 4.4 million fans and followers. Whole30 is fully committed to continued learning and growing of its communities internally and externally through its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. For more information, visit www.whole30.com .

SOURCE Whole30

Related Links

http://www.whole30.com

