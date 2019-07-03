Fresh n' Lean Introduces Clean Ketogenic Meal Line

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest organic, ready-to-eat meal delivery service Fresh n' Lean today announced the launch of a new meal line to the company's growing line-up of options. Fresh n' Lean is now offering a clean ketogenic meal plan to customers across the country. Some of the nutrient-rich meals created by Fresh n' Lean's chef, include:

Parmesan Crusted Salmon with Broccoli and Spaghetti Squash

Country Beef "Chili" with Caramelized Onion and Cheddar Cheese

Louisiana Chicken Sausage and Shrimp with Roasted Cauliflower and Slivered Almonds.

"It's simple. Clean keto is focused on whole foods that are naturally healthier and contain more healthy fats, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The clean version works better for the body in controlling inflammation and hormone balance," said Randy Evans, M.A., B.S., R.D., a leading expert in keto.

"Keto is great to jump start weight loss goals. Like anything else it's really important to know what you're putting into your body and our organic meals emphasize quality and integrity in every bite," says Laureen Asseo, Founder and co-CEO.

Fresh n' Lean's keto offerings make the keto diet easy to follow. The meal line will:

Help people stick to their diets longer.

95 percent of diets fail. Fresh n' Lean makes the keto diet simple by eliminating prep, cook time, and macro calculation.



Offer a healthy alternative that's superior to traditional keto.

All fats aren't created equal. Keto "staples" like heavy cream and bacon are packed with preservatives and cholesterol. Fresh n' Lean uses keto staples that are great for you like organic cheese, avocado oil, and more.

About Fresh n' Lean:

Founder Laureen Asseo began preparing healthy meals for friends and family out of her home after her father was facing serious health concerns resulting from years of unhealthy eating. As demand rapidly grew for her meals, Fresh n' Lean expanded into a national meal distributor while promoting nutrition education and providing access to wholesome foods. Laureen's brother Thomas Asseo joined in 2011 as co-CEO. With a 55,000 sq/ft operation including a USDA certified kitchen, the Asseo's lead a talented team toward a healthy eating revolution. Fresh n' Lean specializes in organic dishes made without preservatives, gluten, hormones, or added sugar.

