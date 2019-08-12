Fresh New Faces Have Their Revenge at Monterey Car Week's Exotics on Broadway

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year and a half of R&D, the fresh young faces of the 21- and 19-year-old brothers leading Peregrine Automotive, the newest automotive company to enter the conversion car scene, will debut their 900HP carbon fiber widebody Revenge GT, with friend Dennis Rodman as their special guest at Exotics On Broadway on Aug. 17, 2019 in Monterey, California.

One of 35 900HP carbon fiber widebody coupe conversions to be built by Peregrine Automotive

With only 35 carbon fiber Mustang coupes to be commissioned for conversion, this is an exciting jump into the driver's seat for these young men and their new company, which has its sights set on building a 100% carbon fiber Porsche Turbo S in their next line up.

