Fresh off at The Smarter E Europe, VREMT's New Residential Energy Storage is a Testament to Extreme Safety in Brand Nature

NINGBO, China, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 19-21, The Smarter E Europe 2024 took place at the ICM, Munich, Germany. Themed around "EXTREME SAFETY, EXTREME HAPPINESS", VREMT wowed European visitors at the exhibition, with a showcase of residential energy storage products, charging products and scenario-based integrated energy solutions.

Focused on safe energy storage, VREMT serves to create a reliable future for the energy industry

As global energy crisis is escalating and electricity prices are on the rise, international users have been in more urgent demand for renewable and clean energy in recent years, prompting the development of residential energy storage market. Against the backdrop of the rapid market expansion, product safety is put on the radar screen and even becomes a decisive factor in consumers' choice of energy storage products.

Founded in 2013, VREMT is affiliated to Geely Holding Group. Headquartered in China, VREMT is a new energy technology company specialized in R&D, manufacturing, sales and after-sales service of new energy vehicle power battery, electric drive system, charging system and energy storage system. VREMT was formerly known as VOLVO Global New Energy R&D Center. Since its inception, product safety has been a top priority. The energy powerhouse is committed to delivering safe and productive energy use solutions to users around the world. At the exhibition, VREMT's residential energy storage product featuring extreme safety caused a sensation.

Empowered by intelligence, VREMT ensures extreme active/passive safety

One of highlights at the exhibition is an industry-leading split residential energy storage product, complete with inverters. They are the epitome of VREMT's stringent demand for safety. The synergy of software and hardware guarantees both active safety and passive safety.

The product captured the attention of a slew of visitors, including Mr. Schling, an expert in the energy industry , who visited VREMT's residential energy storage product with extreme safety as its signature at close range.

Aligned with ultra-high standards for quality of new energy vehicle pack, e-drive and OBC products, VREMT's residential energy storage product is known for vehicle specification level battery quality, structural safety design, multi-level electrical safeguard and active/passive fire protection. With such characteristics, it ensures superb stability of system modules and effectively prevents potential safety risks, such as overvoltage, overcurrent and short circuit. In addition, VREMT's new residential energy storage product is also built with a fire extinguisher that nips potential hazards, if any, in the bud, and offers more solid safeguard for users.

To enable safe use of energy in winter, VREMT tailors a self-developed battery heating technology for users in cold areas. Leveraging the technology, VREMT's residential energy storage product can maintain normal operation even in -30°C environment. Besides, VREMT's residential energy storage product is at the highest level of protection - IP66, surpassing IP65, which applies to majority of products in the industry. In other words, the equipment enclosure is put under tighter dust-proof protection.

Aside from the vehicle specification level hardware quality, VREMT has also armed its residential energy storage product with intelligent multiple security protection, in compliance with active safety standard - "keeping hazards at bay". VREMT's latest household energy product, a fascinating mix of intelligent hardware and data analysis technology, makes users keep abreast of the workings of the home energy ecosystem at every moment, thus ensuring safety and productivity of the residential energy storage system. In emergency, VREMT's home energy ecosystem (VREMT EnergyHub) will send warning information prompting users to take measures, so as to reduce the risk of accidents. It is noteworthy that the system has a feature of remote control, which enables users to have everything effortlessly under control by phone even though they are not home - 24/7 safety.

With insight into user demand, VREMT showcases economical efficiency

Besides product safety, economic benefit is undoubtedly another concern of residential energy storage product users. VREMT's residential energy storage product is portrayed as a "virtual power plant". Harvesting clean energy from solar energy photovoltaics, it helps users earn from peak and valley arbitrage, while offering backup energy in the event of discontinuity of power supply.

VREMT's new residential energy storage product also outperforms products of the like in overall performance and service life. Apart from the 100% depth of discharge, the equipment can retain over 70% of effective capacity after having run for 10 years or longer.

What's more, VREMT's new residential energy storage product is accompanied by decade-long warranty and strength of mixed use of new and old batteries, further enhancing the product's cost-effectiveness and availability.

Furthermore, VREMT's household energy product is under modular design, for the sake of better user experience. Every module is highly flexible and configurable, making a plug-and-play product when put together. Users heap praise on its easy and efficient installation.

Through joint development, VREMT sets a new paradigm of dealer partnership

Earlier, VREMT solicited distributors from all over the world. At The Smarter E Europe 2024, VREMT further floated a bold policy of joint development with distributors.

VREMT, as a provider of funds and R&D resources, rolls out residential energy storage products that cater to requirements of local consumers jointly with distributors, under the strategy of globalized flow of resources and localized operation. Meanwhile, the energy industry leader is also doing everything within power to help distributors build their own energy storage brands.

It should also be highlighted that VREMT plans to give full and professional support to distributors in marketing and service. Taking multi-pronged measures of diversifying channels for cooperation, assisting in partners' bidding, marketing and sponsorship, etc., it will share a vast pool of marketing resources with partners for tapping the market at a faster pace.

For after-sales service, VREMT is responsive to customers in time via local calling centers worldwide that work 24/7. Built on a globalized storage network, VREMT handles various requirements for shipping, exchange and return of goods with ease, thus securing user experience.

In the context of a surge of global demand for clean energy, VREMT will be steadfast in the innovation philosophy and global vision, with a view to delivering safer, more productive and nature-friendly smart energy solutions to global users, engaging every single user in "EXTREME SAFETY, EXTREME HAPPINESS", and making greater contribution to sustainability of global energy.

