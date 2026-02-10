Fresh off its Sunday debut: Famous Exes Move Beyond the Breakup in Instagram Parody Ad

Ben Simmons, Tiffany Haddish, Offset, Ace Greene, and Kayla Nicole come together, partner with Sleeper to create the EX-Communicators

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendall Jenner grabbed headlines with an ad poking fun at the alleged Kardashian dating curse. But she's not the only one who can laugh about a breakup.

Different from your typical Super Bowl commercial, this parody debuted on Instagram before the Big Game, introducing the "EX-Communicators" – five famous exes who come together to respond when shots are fired. Positioned as a lighthearted response, the spot avoids breakup drama and clapbacks, instead channeling past relationships into a coordinated response led by a newly formed fictional firm called Simmons & Haddish.

The commercial reflects Sleeper's broader approach to innovation and responsiveness. Built for the next generation of sports fans, Sleeper has expanded beyond traditional fantasy sports into a platform that combines community, content, and prediction markets. This campaign came together in five days and is one of the many ways Sleeper is moving quickly and creatively, engaging in the conversation and bringing together talent and creators both on- and off-screen.

WHAT: Sleeper is coming together with a team of talent across basketball, music, comedy, and Hollywood in a new satirical commercial. Click to watch.

WHO: Sleeper, Ben Simmons, Tiffany Haddish, Offset, Ace Greene, and Kayla Nicole. With Travon Free at the helm as writer and director, Samir Hernandez of GTG Studios, producers Alexys Feaster (Hoops, Hopes & Dreams) and Emily Bush; the set was collaborative, creative, and fun. Larrance "Rance" Dopson produced the jingle.

Sleeper | Sleeper is a sports app built for the next generation of fans, combining scores, news, chat, fantasy, daily fantasy, and now real-money prediction markets into a single experience.

Ben Simmons | Ben Simmons is a 3x NBA All-Star, Rookie of the Year, and Owner of South Florida Sails

Tiffany Haddish | Tiffany Haddish brings unmatched comedic energy, authenticity, and star power as one of Hollywood's most magnetic voices

Offset | Offset is a Grammy-nominated rapper and cultural force known for his sharp lyricism, fashion influence, and boundary-pushing sound as a member of Migos and a solo artist

Ace Greene | Ace Greene is a Content Creator and Entertainer

Kayla Nicole | Kayla is the creator and host of the podcast "The Pre-Game", media personality, and wellness advocate

Travon Free | Travon Free is a writer/comedian best known for Two Distant Strangers (Academy Award–winning short), plus work on The Daily Show and Full Frontal

(Academy Award–winning short), plus work on and GTG Studios | Anchored by an Oscar and Emmy-winning legacy, GTG Studios is a vertically integrated media infrastructure dedicated to architecting a new era of community-driven storytelling for the global market

Alexys Feaster | Alexys Feaster is an award-winning producer (Hoops, Hopes & Dreams) and visionary strategist known for her work with The Kinship Advisors and Visibility Media

WHERE: The drama is exclusively on Instagram

SOURCE Sleeper Markets LLC