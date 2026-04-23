Fresh off The Kelly Clarkson Show -- Catch New Episodes of Donkey King This Saturday on ABC Stations Nationwide

The feel-good series restoring viewers' faith in humanity — and quietly becoming one of the most unifying shows on television — returns with new episodes this Saturday. As reported by People Magazine, CBS Mornings, ABC News & more.

HOPLAND, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Donkey King — the weekly docu-series following Ron King and his team at Oscar's Place Adoption Center & Sanctuary — airs new episodes every Saturday on ABC stations nationwide, fresh off Ron King's appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on April 22 (watch the segment here: https://youtu.be/e_loWpyoy7I) and ahead of his upcoming feature on the iHeart show If You Can Hear Me , hosted by Ben Higgins, on May 5.

Ron King: from the front rows of Milan fashion shows to the barns of Oscar's Place Adoption Center & Sanctuary in Hopland, California. Ron King and a curious resident at Oscar's Place Adoption Center & Sanctuary in Hopland, California. The GFAS-accredited sanctuary has rescued more than 460 donkeys since its founding

From Donatella to Donkeys

Before saving donkeys, Ron was sitting next to Donatella Versace at Milan fashion shows, overseeing iconic Time Inc. brands including InStyle, Southern Living, and Essence. Then things fell apart. He went searching — not for a career change, but for joy. He found it rescuing donkeys otherwise destined for slaughter.

Just five years later, Oscar's Place is one of the most respected animal sanctuaries in the country — GFAS accredited, operating across 210 acres and two locations with more than 220 donkeys in its care and more than 460 rescued since its founding. And now 17 episodes into Season 1 of Donkey King on ABC stations nationwide.

America is Falling in Love with Donkey King

America is falling in love with Donkey King. The show has become a fan favorite across every demographic — what the entertainment industry calls a "four-quadrant hit," reaching men and women, young and old alike.

"Watching Donkey King is such a heartwarming experience. It is a much needed panacea for these times."

— Ann, Oscar's Place Volunteer

"Hope and I have watched every single episode of Donkey King, and we've now committed to making it part of our Saturday morning routine. In a world that often feels heavy, the show is a breath of fresh air."

— Marco & Hope, Viewers

"Donkey King is the necessary reminder that healing, hope, and kindness still exist — especially when it feels like the world is in turmoil."

— Jenny, Viewer

The Press Has Taken Notice

People ("your next obsession"), CBS Mornings , Men's Health , Good Housekeeping , Oprah Daily , Bustle ("Ron King leans into joy"), ABC News , ABC7 , and KTLA .

For Journalists Looking to Go Deeper

For journalists and producers interested in more than the television story, Ron King's path to the donkeys is one of extraordinary personal reinvention — marked by recovery, resilience, and hard-won lessons in leadership that preceded the donkeys. That is the story that changes lives.

About Donkey King & Oscar's Place

Donkey King airs Saturday mornings on ABC stations nationwide and simultaneously on donkeyking.com . Produced by Monument TV, Ron King, and Hearst Media Production Group, the series follows the donkeys and the people that love them at Oscar's Place Adoption Center & Sanctuary — a GFAS-accredited 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming of donkeys in need. Located across 210 acres in Hopland and Potter Valley, California, Oscar's Place has rescued more than 460 donkeys and currently cares for more than 220. Season 1 is 17 episodes. To learn more, adopt a donkey, or support the mission, visit oscarsplace.org .

ASSETS

Sizzle Reel: vimeo.com/monument/dk

Viewer Reaction Reel: vimeo.com/1178574418

High-Res Images: Google Drive

Kelly Clarkson Segment: https://youtu.be/e_loWpyoy7I

MEDIA CONTACT

Ron King, Co-Founder & CEO

Oscar's Place Adoption Center & Sanctuary

[email protected] | 404-664-1544

oscarsplace.org | donkeyking.com

No outlet is too small — if this resonates with your audience, I'd love to talk.

SOURCE Donkey King