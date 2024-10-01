FRESH OFF THE RUNWAY, FCTRY LAb REUNITES WITH FASHION AND MUSIC TRAILBLAZER NLE CHOPPA

It was one of the most significant unpaid organic social media moments in the sneaker industry accumulating 308 million views and 17 million+ instances of direct consumer engagement. This was unprecedented given no direct ad-spend dollars were spent on the campaign.

This time, the visionary duo is bringing a more fashion-inspired twist to the collaboration, drawing from NLE Choppa's distinct personal style and high-energy live performances to create a boot that feels at home on the street, the stage, and the runway. The result is the BLACK DUCK BOOT, a sleek matte black colorway that preserves the bold and disruptive design of the original Duck Boot, but with an understated twist. Featuring a modern crafted EVA foam upper, a vegan leather collar, a comfort-fit lining, and a unique textured gum outsole, this new iteration is all about elevating style without sacrificing edge.

Stepping out at New York Fashion Week, the BLACK DUCK BOOT made its public debut in NLE Choppa's PAPER Magazine cover, and then with FCTRY LAb co-founder Omar Bailey attending the HIGHSNOBIETY x MARC JACOBS Pre-NYFW party, PAPER 40th anniversary party and Who Decides War show together. The boot's design embodies both streetwear's edge and high fashion's sophistication, making it the perfect representation of NLE Choppa's fearless approach to fashion.

This latest release not only amplifies NLE Choppa's influence in the fashion world but also reinforces FCTRY LAb's mission to push boundaries in the footwear industry. The FCTRY LAb X NLE Choppa BLACK DUCK BOOT, with its balance of performance-inspired streetwear and high-end fashion sensibility, is a testament to their joint vision of redefining modern footwear.

Duck SZN returns October 5th. The NLE Choppa x FCTRY LAb Black Duck Boot drops October 5th at 9am PST / 12pm EST only on FCTRYLAb.com. For a sneak peek and early access, the Black Duck Boot will be pre-released exclusively on Complex Shop on Friday, October 4th at 9am PST / 12pm EST.

ABOUT FCTRY LAb:

FCTRY LAb is a black owned high-tech footwear innovation facility based in Los Angeles. Co-founded by Omar Bailey (former Head of the Yeezy-Adidas Innovation Lab), they have created shoes with top brand partners, athletes and entertainers such as NLE Choppa, Yeezy, Lady Gaga, Jay-Z, Jalen Ramsey, Trent Williams and more. FCTRY LAb's Innovation Lab is a bridge between product creation and large-scale manufacturing. FCTRY LAb is funded by a diverse group of venture capital firms, top professional athletes and angel investors. Investors include the Co-Founder of Tinder (via Time Zero Capital), Co-Founder of WeWork, the West Coast Head of Warburg Pincus and a consortium of NBA & NFL stars via Chicago based Aurelien Capital. Venture capital investment was led by the LA-based, Pay-Pal backed Slauson & Co, with additional investment from Relay Ventures, Elysian Ventures, Level One Fund and Fog City Capital.

About NLE Choppa:

21-year-old NLE Choppa has already made waves in the rap game with over 7.7 billion streams, 17 RIAA-certified plaques, including a platinum-certified single and two Billboard Hot 100 singles in 2023. At 16 years old, he cemented a partnership between his own NLE Entertainment and Warner Records, spawning a series of RIAA-certified platinum hits. Even then, he's always used his platform to effect positive change. The NLE Reading Challenge incentivized at-risk Memphis elementary students to read 40 million words, ultimately receiving Tennessee's Charter School Centers Changemaker Charter Award! He performed at GRAMMY in the Schools and organized the "Skate for Tyre" peaceful protest through the streets of Memphis at the top of 2023 and donated a state-of-the-art basketball court to the Raleigh Community Center with all-star basketball player Nancy Lieberman. Additionally, Choppa's vegan lifestyle is also impacting the culture in a positive way. His This Can't Be Vegan Food Truck provides a healthy alternative on the go in his neighborhood. After his own spiritual awakening, NLE Choppa placed an emphasis on mental, physical, and spiritual wellness, adopting veganism, meditation, and prayer. He continues to humbly seek and share enlightenment with his art as the foundation to implement lasting change.

