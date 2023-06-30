Fresh Pet Food Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 29.34% from 2022 to 2027|Expansion of fresh pet food vendors is the primary market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fresh pet food market in the US is estimated to grow by USD 5,341.82 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 29.34% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (dog food, cat food, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and type (fish, meat, vegetable, and others). The market share growth by the dog food segment will be significant during the forecast period. There is a growing adoption of dog segment, which, in turn, is significantly driving the fresh pet food market due to the rising adoption of pets in the US. Domestic animals such as dogs are known to lower anxiety, stress, and depression; reduce loneliness; enhance cardiovascular health; and promote exercise, making it the preferred pet variant across the US. Furthermore, parents across the country prefer dogs as pets to make their children answerable and allow them to understand sharing and caring. In the US, some of the main pet dog breeds are Labrador Retriever, German Shepherd, Golden Retriever, French Bulldog, and Beagle. Another important reason is the rising number of recalls of processed dog food products leading to the growing number of dog adoption in the country. For instance, in July 2022, according to the US FDA, Stormberg Foods recalled different sizes and batches of its Beg and Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo's Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat products due to possible Salmonella contamination. Therefore, this has enormously increased the costs for dog owners in the country. These recalls of processed dog foods will motivate dog owners to shift to fresh dog foods, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the fresh pet foods market in the US during the forecast period. Download sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fresh Pet Food Market in US

US Fresh Pet Food Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Arrow Reliance Inc., Artemis Pet Food Co., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Cooking4Canines, Fromm Family Foods LLC, Great American Dog Food Co., Havegard Farm Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, Mars Inc., My Perfect Pet Food Inc., NomNomNow Inc., Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC, Primal Pet Foods Inc., Rabbit Hole Hay Inc., Raised Right Pets LP, The Farmers Dog Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC, Freshpet Inc., and Nestle SA among others

: 15+, Including Arrow Reliance Inc., Artemis Pet Food Co., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Cooking4Canines, Fromm Family Foods LLC, Great American Dog Food Co., Havegard Farm Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, Mars Inc., My Perfect Pet Food Inc., NomNomNow Inc., Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC, Primal Pet Foods Inc., Rabbit Hole Hay Inc., Raised Right Pets LP, The Farmers Dog Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC, Freshpet Inc., and Nestle SA among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Dog food, Cat food, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Type (Fish, Meat, Vegetable, and Others)

To understand more about the US Fresh Pet Food Market, request a sample report

Fresh pet food market in Us - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -Arrow Reliance Inc., Artemis Pet Food Co., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Cooking4Canines, Fromm Family Foods LLC, Great American Dog Food Co., Havegard Farm Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, Mars Inc., My Perfect Pet Food Inc., NomNomNow Inc., Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC, Primal Pet Foods Inc., Rabbit Hole Hay Inc., Raised Right Pets LP, The Farmers Dog Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC, Freshpet Inc., and Nestle SA.

Fresh Pet Food Market in the US – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

The expansion of fresh pet food vendors is an emerging trend driving the fresh pet food market in the US. Across the US, there is a rising popularity of fresh pet food due to factors such as their low level of processing, lack of preservatives, and enhanced health benefits. Moreover, the growing demand for fresh pet foods in the country has incentivized vendors in the market to increase their production and distribution capacity. For instance, in January 2022, Mars Petcare Inc. announced its plan to invest USD 145 million in an expansion of its existing wet pet food manufacturing facility in Fort Smith, Ark. By the end of 2022 project is expected to be finished and will add more than 200,000 square feet, two production lines, and 120 full-time jobs in the area. Hence, such initiatives are expected to increase the demand for fresh pet foods in the US during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

Lower shelf life compared with processed pet foods will be a major challenge that may hinder fresh pet foods in the US market growth. The significant benefit of fresh pet foods is their storage life much lower compared with processed pet foods as they undergo fewer processing activities than processed pet foods. The multiple common methods of processing pet foods include chemical processing, drying, canning, and fermentation. Further, there is a growing demand for these products among customers as they are also available in ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat forms, which in turn will allow pet owners to rescue the time of preparation of pet foods. Several vendors of processed pet foods are emphasizing the development of their product lines with advanced new products that cater to a wide variety of customer segments. Therefore, such factors are expected to impede the demand for fresh pet foods in the US during the forecast period.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The fresh pet food market in the US report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Fresh Pet Food Market Report in US?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fresh pet food market in the US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the fresh pet food market size in the US and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fresh pet food market across the US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the fresh pet food market vendors in the US

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The pet food market share is expected to increase by USD 42.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41%. This report extensively covers pet food market segmentation by product (dry food, snacks and treats, and wet food), type (dog food, cat food, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for organic pet food is one of the key factors driving the pet food market growth.

The pet food market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 13.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35%. This report extensively covers US pet food market segmentation by product (dry pet food, wet pet food, and pet snacks and treats), distribution channel (offline and online), and type (dog food, cat food, and other small pet food). One of the key factors driving the pet food market growth in the US is the rising awareness of pet nutrition.

Fresh Pet Food Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,341.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 27.02 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arrow Reliance Inc., Artemis Pet Food Co., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Cooking4Canines, Fromm Family Foods LLC, Great American Dog Food Co., Havegard Farm Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, Mars Inc., My Perfect Pet Food Inc., NomNomNow Inc., Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC, Primal Pet Foods Inc., Rabbit Hole Hay Inc., Raised Right Pets LP, The Farmers Dog Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC, Freshpet Inc., and Nestle SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market



Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 12: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Fresh pet food market in US 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Data Table on fresh pet food market in US 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 20: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 21: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 22: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 23: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 24: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 25: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 26: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 29: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 31: Chart on Dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Chart on Dog food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Dog food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cat food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 35: Chart on Cat food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Cat food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Chart on Cat food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Cat food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 39: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 45: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 47: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 57: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 59: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 61: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Comparison by Type

8.3 Fish - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Fish - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Fish - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Fish - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Fish - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Meat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Meat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Meat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Meat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Meat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Vegetable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Vegetable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Vegetable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Vegetable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Vegetable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 79: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 81: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 82: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 83: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 84: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 85: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 86: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 87: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Arrow Reliance Inc.

Exhibit 88: Arrow Reliance Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Arrow Reliance Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Arrow Reliance Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Artemis Pet Food Co.

Exhibit 91: Artemis Pet Food Co. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Artemis Pet Food Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 93: Artemis Pet Food Co. - Key offerings

12.5 Carnivore Meat Co. LLC

Exhibit 94: Carnivore Meat Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 95: Carnivore Meat Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Carnivore Meat Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Cooking4Canines

Exhibit 97: Cooking4Canines - Overview



Exhibit 98: Cooking4Canines - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Cooking4Canines - Key offerings

12.7 Freshpet Inc.

Exhibit 100: Freshpet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Freshpet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Freshpet Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Great American Dog Food Co.

Exhibit 103: Great American Dog Food Co. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Great American Dog Food Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Great American Dog Food Co. - Key offerings

12.9 Havegard Farm Inc.

Exhibit 106: Havegard Farm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Havegard Farm Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Havegard Farm Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 JustFoodForDogs LLC

Exhibit 109: JustFoodForDogs LLC - Overview



Exhibit 110: JustFoodForDogs LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: JustFoodForDogs LLC - Key offerings

12.11 My Perfect Pet Food Inc.

Exhibit 112: My Perfect Pet Food Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: My Perfect Pet Food Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: My Perfect Pet Food Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 NomNomNow Inc.

Exhibit 115: NomNomNow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: NomNomNow Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: NomNomNow Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC

Exhibit 118: Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC - Overview



Exhibit 119: Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC - Key offerings

12.14 Primal Pet Foods Inc.

Exhibit 121: Primal Pet Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Primal Pet Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Primal Pet Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Rabbit Hole Hay Inc.

Exhibit 124: Rabbit Hole Hay Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Rabbit Hole Hay Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Rabbit Hole Hay Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 The Farmers Dog Inc.

Exhibit 127: The Farmers Dog Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: The Farmers Dog Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: The Farmers Dog Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC

Exhibit 130: Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC - Overview



Exhibit 131: Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio