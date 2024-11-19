Fresh Pet Food Market in the US to Grow by USD 1.23 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by New Product Launches, with AI Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The fresh pet food market in us size is estimated to grow by USD 1.23 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.91% during the forecast period. New product launches by vendors is driving market growth, with a trend towards expansions of fresh pet food vendors. However, lower shelf life compared with processed pet foods poses a challenge.Key market players include A Pup Above, Artemis Pet Food Co., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Cooking4Canines, Darwins Natural Pet Products, Freshpet Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, My Perfect Pet Food Inc., Nestle SA, NomNomNow Inc., Ollie, Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC, Pet Plate, Pet Honesty, Primal Pet Foods Inc., Raised Right Pets LP, Spot and Tango, The Farmers Dog Inc., The Honest Kitchen, and Rabbit Hole Hay Inc..

Fresh Pet Food Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.91% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1233.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 28.12 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US and North America Key companies profiled A Pup Above, Artemis Pet Food Co., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Cooking4Canines, Darwins Natural Pet Products, Freshpet Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, My Perfect Pet Food Inc., Nestle SA, NomNomNow Inc., Ollie, Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC, Pet Plate, Pet Honesty, Primal Pet Foods Inc., Raised Right Pets LP, Spot and Tango, The Farmers Dog Inc., The Honest Kitchen, and Rabbit Hole Hay Inc.

Market Driver

The pet food market in the US is witnessing a shift towards fresh, high-quality ingredients as pet owners prioritize their companion animals' health. Artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, and byproducts are being replaced with human-grade foods, such as poultry, fish, vegetables, and fruits. Established suppliers are meeting this demand with offerings that cater to various dietary needs, including grain-free, hypoallergenic, and organic food choices. The pet food market is segmented into dog food and cat food, with the former holding a larger share. The offline market includes pet specialty stores, pet clubs, vet clinics, and convenience stores, while e-commerce and online platforms are gaining popularity due to their convenience. The regulatory environment is crucial, ensuring label accuracy, production processes, and quality nutrition. Shelf life and convenience level are also important factors, with personalization and customization becoming recent fads. Pet food producers are focusing on minimally processed ingredients, nutritionally tailored meals, and customized pet nutrition using human-quality ingredients. Lean meats, whole food sources, and senior pet foods are popular choices. Personalized meal plans, subscription services, and delivery services are also on the rise. Pet parents are increasingly discerning, seeking premium pet food that meets their pets' nutritional requirements and addresses specific health issues. Traditional pet diets are being replaced with fresh, natural alternatives, reflecting the growing trend towards providing our companion animals with the best possible care.

The fresh pet food market in the US is experiencing notable growth due to increasing consumer awareness of natural and organic ingredients. Pet owners are shifting towards healthier, more nutritious options for their pets, mirroring trends in the human food industry. This preference is driven by the recognition that providing pets with diets free from artificial additives, preservatives, and fillers contributes to their overall well-being and longevity. As individuals prioritize their own health through diet, they are extending this focus to their pets, leading to a demand for fresh and minimally processed ingredients.

Market Challenges

The pet food market in the US is experiencing significant growth as more pet parents prioritize their companion animals' health and wellbeing. However, challenges persist in providing fresh, high-quality pet food options. Artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, and byproducts are common concerns for pet owners. Human-grade foods made from lean meats, vegetables, and fruits are preferred. Established suppliers of poultry, fish, and other whole food sources are reliable providers of nutritious ingredients. Pet ownership continues to rise, driving demand for canine and feline food varieties. Conventional dog food and cat food segments dominate the market, but recent fads favor grain-free, hypoallergenic, and organic food choices. The regulatory environment is crucial, ensuring label accuracy, production processes, and quality nutrition. Pet food retailers and sellers operate in various channels, including offline markets like pet specialty stores, pet clubs, vet clinics, convenience stores, and online platforms like e-commerce and subscription services. Ensuring shelf life, convenience level, and personalization are essential to cater to discerning pet parents. High-quality ingredients, such as fresh meat and minimally processed ingredients, are increasingly sought after for nutritionally tailored meals. Senior pet foods, prescription diets, and customized pet nutrition are also popular. The pet food business thrives on meeting the diverse needs of pets and their owners, offering a wide range of premium pet food options.

Fresh pet foods undergo less processing than their processed counterparts, resulting in a shorter shelf life. Processed pet foods, on the other hand, offer greater convenience through ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat options. Common methods of processing include chemical processing, drying, canning, and fermentation. Vendors in the processed pet food industry are expanding their product lines, introducing new offerings that are expected to boost demand. Despite the shorter shelf life of fresh pet foods, the processed pet food market is experiencing growth due to the added convenience it provides to pet owners.

Segment Overview

This fresh pet food market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Dog food

2.2 Cat food

2.3 Others Type 3.1 Fish

3.2 Meat

3.3 Vegetable

3.4 Others Geography 4.1 North America

1.1 Offline- The offline segment of the fresh pet food market in the US is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for fresh and nutritious pet food options. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, including Target Corp. (Target), Walmart, Meijer Inc. (Meijer), Whole Foods Market Inc. (Whole Foods Market), and The Kroger Co. (Kroger), are popular distribution channels for fresh pet foods. These retailers offer a wide selection of fresh pet foods from various brands, providing convenience for pet owners. Vendors are also introducing innovative products, such as Freshpet Inc.'s Spring and Sprout, a fresh, vegetarian dog food, in supermarkets and hypermarkets. Expansions of large supermarket chains, like ALDI Inc. (ALDI), will increase accessibility and sales of fresh pet foods. Pet specialty stores, vet clinics, and pet clubs are also expanding their offerings of fresh pet foods to meet the increasing demand. Convenience stores, with their extended hours and increasing number, provide pet owners with access to fresh pet foods at convenient locations. As of July 2022, there are 43,267 convenience stores in the US, a 3% increase from 2021. The growth of these offline channels will contribute to the expansion of the fresh pet food market in the US during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Fresh Pet Food Market in the US is witnessing a significant shift towards natural and whole food sources for pets. Consumers are increasingly seeking out pet food options that are free from artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, and byproducts. Instead, they are opting for human-grade foods made from lean meats, fish, vegetables, and fruits. The Pet Food Business is responding to this trend by offering a wide range of canine food choices that cater to this demand. Home cooks are also joining the movement, preparing meals for their pets using fresh ingredients. However, it's important to ensure that the temperature of the food is appropriate to maintain its nutritional content and prevent foodborne illnesses. Reliable providers in the market offer a variety of fresh pet food options, including poultry, meats, grains, and rice. These foods are sourced from whole food sources to provide optimal nutritional content for pets. Whether you're looking for chicken, fish, or vegetable-based options, there are plenty of choices available in the Fresh Pet Food Market to keep your furry friends healthy and happy.

Market Research Overview

The Fresh Pet Food Market in the US is experiencing significant growth as pet owners prioritize the health and well-being of their companion animals. The market offers various options for pet food, including fresh, human-grade foods made from poultry, fish, vegetables, and fruits. However, some concerns surround the use of artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, and byproducts in conventional pet food. Pet parents are increasingly seeking out high-quality, nutritious options for their dogs and cats. The market segmentation includes the Dog Food segment and Cat Food segment, with the former dominating the market. The Offline Market segment includes pet specialty stores, pet clubs, vet clinics, and convenience stores, while the Online Platforms segment includes e-commerce and subscription services. The regulatory environment plays a crucial role in ensuring the quality of ingredients, label accuracy, and production processes. Discerning pet owners demand transparency and personalization, leading to the popularity of customized pet nutrition and prescription diets. The market also offers senior pet foods, grain-free and hypoallergenic alternatives, and organic food choices. The fresh pet food market offers various pet food varieties, including those made from whole food sources, lean meats, and minimally processed ingredients. Established suppliers provide reliable sources of nutritious ingredients, while pet food retailers and sellers cater to the diverse needs of pet owners. The convenience of home delivery services and subscription plans further adds to the appeal of fresh pet food. In conclusion, the Fresh Pet Food Market in the US is a dynamic and growing industry that prioritizes the health and well-being of companion animals. It offers various options for pet food, including fresh, human-grade foods, and caters to the diverse needs and preferences of pet owners. The market's focus on quality nutrition, personalization, and convenience continues to drive its growth.

