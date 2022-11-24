Fresh Pet Food Market in US: Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fresh pet food market size in US is forecast to increase by USD 11177.6 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 23.71%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the expansions of fresh pet food vendors, increasing focus on promoting fresh pet foods in US, and the rising demand for human-grade fresh pet foods.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Fresh Pet Food Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the fresh pet food market in US as a part of the packaged foods and meats market, which covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Arrow Reliance Inc., Artemis Pet Food Co., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Cooking4Canines, Fromm Family Foods LLC, Great American Dog Food Co., Havegard Farm Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, Mars Inc., My Perfect Pet Food Inc., NomNomNow Inc., Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC, Primal Pet Foods Inc., Rabbit Hole Hay Inc., and Raised Right Pets LP.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (dog food, cat food, and others), and material (fish, meat, vegetable, and others).

Segmentation by distribution channel (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Offline:

The offline segment grew gradually by USD XXX million between 2017 and 2021. The offline distribution channel segment includes supermarkets and hypermarkets; pet specialty stores, pet clubs, and vet clinics; and convenience stores. These stores offer a wide collection of fresh pet foods from different brands and provide pet owners with a convenient option to select the required fresh pet food from various brands. They also provide opportunities for vendors to make in-store promotions of their fresh pet foods, which will help them attract more customers. Besides, the rising number of vet clinics and pet clubs are increasing the awareness of healthy pet food options such as fresh pet foods among consumers. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the offline distribution channel segment.

What are the key data covered in fresh pet food market in US?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fresh pet food market in US between 2022 and 2027

between 2022 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the fresh pet food market in US and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fresh pet food market vendors in US

Fresh Pet Food Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 134 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11177.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.23 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Arrow Reliance Inc., Artemis Pet Food Co., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Cooking4Canines, Fromm Family Foods LLC, Great American Dog Food Co., Havegard Farm Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, Mars Inc., My Perfect Pet Food Inc., NomNomNow Inc., Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC, Primal Pet Foods Inc., Rabbit Hole Hay Inc., and Raised Right Pets LP. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market



Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 12: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 16: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 17: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 19: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 20: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 21: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 22: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 23: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 24: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 25: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 27: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 31: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 36: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 38: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 40: Chart on Dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Dog food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Dog food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cat food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 44: Chart on Cat food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Cat food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Cat food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Cat food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 52: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Material

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 53: Chart on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 55: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Comparison by Material

7.3 Fish - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 57: Chart on Fish - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Fish - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Chart on Fish - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Fish - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Meat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on Meat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Meat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on Meat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Meat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Vegetable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on Vegetable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Vegetable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on Vegetable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Vegetable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 73: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 75: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 76: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 77: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 78: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 79: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 80: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Arrow Reliance Inc.

Exhibit 81: Arrow Reliance Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Arrow Reliance Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 83: Arrow Reliance Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Artemis Pet Food Co.

Exhibit 84: Artemis Pet Food Co. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Artemis Pet Food Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 86: Artemis Pet Food Co. - Key offerings

11.5 Carnivore Meat Co. LLC

Exhibit 87: Carnivore Meat Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 88: Carnivore Meat Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: Carnivore Meat Co. LLC - Key offerings

11.6 Cooking4Canines

Exhibit 90: Cooking4Canines - Overview



Exhibit 91: Cooking4Canines - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Cooking4Canines - Key offerings

11.7 Freshpet Inc.

Exhibit 93: Freshpet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Freshpet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Freshpet Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Great American Dog Food Co.

Exhibit 96: Great American Dog Food Co. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Great American Dog Food Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Great American Dog Food Co. - Key offerings

11.9 Havegard Farm Inc.

Exhibit 99: Havegard Farm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Havegard Farm Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Havegard Farm Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 JustFoodForDogs LLC

Exhibit 102: JustFoodForDogs LLC - Overview



Exhibit 103: JustFoodForDogs LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: JustFoodForDogs LLC - Key offerings

11.11 My Perfect Pet Food Inc.

Exhibit 105: My Perfect Pet Food Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: My Perfect Pet Food Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: My Perfect Pet Food Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 NomNomNow Inc.

Exhibit 108: NomNomNow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: NomNomNow Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: NomNomNow Inc. - Key offerings

11.13 Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC

Exhibit 111: Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC - Overview



Exhibit 112: Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC - Key offerings

11.14 Primal Pet Foods Inc.

Exhibit 114: Primal Pet Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Primal Pet Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Primal Pet Foods Inc. - Key offerings

11.15 Rabbit Hole Hay Inc.

Exhibit 117: Rabbit Hole Hay Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Rabbit Hole Hay Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Rabbit Hole Hay Inc. - Key offerings

11.16 The Farmers Dog Inc.

Exhibit 120: The Farmers Dog Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: The Farmers Dog Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: The Farmers Dog Inc. - Key offerings

11.17 Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC

Exhibit 123: Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC - Overview



Exhibit 124: Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

