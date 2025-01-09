Fresh Pet Food Market In US size to increase by USD 3.20 Billion between 2024 to 2029, Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Product, Type, Geography , Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The fresh pet food market in us size is estimated to grow by USD 3.20 billion from 2025 to 2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fresh Pet Food Market in US 2025-2029

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Dog food

2.2 Cat food

2.3 Others Type 3.1 Fish

3.2 Meat

3.3 Vegetable

3.4 Others Geography 4.1 North America

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The offline segment of the fresh pet food market in the US is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for fresh and nutritious pet food options. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, including Target Corp. (Target), Walmart, Meijer Inc. (Meijer), Whole Foods Market Inc. (Whole Foods Market), and The Kroger Co. (Kroger), are popular distribution channels for fresh pet foods. These retailers offer a wide selection of fresh pet foods from various brands, providing convenience for pet owners. Vendors are also introducing innovative products, such as Freshpet Inc.'s Spring and Sprout, a fresh, vegetarian dog food, in supermarkets and hypermarkets. Expansions of large supermarket chains, like ALDI Inc. (ALDI), will increase accessibility and sales of fresh pet foods. Pet specialty stores, vet clinics, and pet clubs are also expanding their offerings of fresh pet foods to meet the increasing demand. Convenience stores, with their extended hours and increasing number, provide pet owners with access to fresh pet foods at convenient locations. As of July 2022, there are 43,267 convenience stores in the US, a 3% increase from 2021. The growth of these offline channels will contribute to the expansion of the fresh pet food market in the US during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The Fresh Pet Food Market in the US is witnessing a significant shift towards natural and whole food sources for pets. Consumers are increasingly seeking out pet food options that are free from artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, and byproducts. Instead, they are opting for human-grade foods made from lean meats, fish, vegetables, and fruits. The Pet Food Business is responding to this trend by offering a wide range of canine food choices that cater to this demand. Home cooks are also joining the movement, preparing meals for their pets using fresh ingredients. However, it's important to ensure that the temperature of the food is appropriate to maintain its nutritional content and prevent foodborne illnesses. Reliable providers in the market offer a variety of fresh pet food options, including poultry, meats, grains, and rice. These foods are sourced from whole food sources to provide optimal nutritional content for pets. Whether you're looking for chicken, fish, or vegetable-based options, there are plenty of choices available in the Fresh Pet Food Market to keep your furry friends healthy and happy.

Market Overview

The Fresh Pet Food Market in the US is experiencing significant growth as pet owners prioritize the health and well-being of their companion animals. The market offers various options for pet food, including fresh, human-grade foods made from poultry, fish, vegetables, and fruits. However, some concerns surround the use of artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, and byproducts in conventional pet food. Pet parents are increasingly seeking out high-quality, nutritious options for their dogs and cats. The market segmentation includes the Dog Food segment and Cat Food segment, with the former dominating the market. The Offline Market segment includes pet specialty stores, pet clubs, vet clinics, and convenience stores, while the Online Platforms segment includes e-commerce and subscription services. The regulatory environment plays a crucial role in ensuring the quality of ingredients, label accuracy, and production processes. Discerning pet owners demand transparency and personalization, leading to the popularity of customized pet nutrition and prescription diets. The market also offers senior pet foods, grain-free and hypoallergenic alternatives, and organic food choices. The fresh pet food market offers various pet food varieties, including those made from whole food sources, lean meats, and minimally processed ingredients. Established suppliers provide reliable sources of nutritious ingredients, while pet food retailers and sellers cater to the diverse needs of pet owners. The convenience of home delivery services and subscription plans further adds to the appeal of fresh pet food. In conclusion, the Fresh Pet Food Market in the US is a dynamic and growing industry that prioritizes the health and well-being of companion animals. It offers various options for pet food, including fresh, human-grade foods, and caters to the diverse needs and preferences of pet owners. The market's focus on quality nutrition, personalization, and convenience continues to drive its growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

