Fresh Pet Food Market in US to grow by USD 5.34 billion from 2022 to 2027, The new product launches to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fresh pet food market in US is expected to grow by USD 5.34 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 29.34% during the forecast period. New product launches are notably driving the fresh pet food market in the US. However, factors such as Lower shelf life compared with processed pet foods may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Dog food, Cat food, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Type (Fish, Meat, Vegetables, and Others). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fresh Pet Food Market in US

Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The offline segment mainly consists of supermarkets and hypermarkets; specialized pet stores, pet clubs, veterinary clinics; and convenience stores. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the main distribution channels in the offline segment, with the highest sales of pet food products. Furthermore, some well-known companies include Target Corp. (Target), Walmart, Meijer Inc. (Meijer), Whole Foods Market Inc. (Whole Foods Market) and The Kroger Co. (Kroger). For example, in July 2022, according to the US FDA, Stormberg Foods recalled multiple sizes and batches of Beg and Barker Chicken Breasts, Billo's Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips, and Billo's Food for Dogs.

Furthermore, Green Coast Pets Chicken Chips Dog Treat may be contaminated with Salmonella. The availability of a wide range of fresh animal food in different brands by supermarkets and hypermarkets, which provides pet owners with the possibility to feed their animals easily, is one of the major reasons why these markets have high market shares. Select from a variety of brands of fresh pet food that are available on demand. For example, in May 2022, Freshpet Inc. announced an expansion of operations in the Lehigh Valley. The company plans to build a 99,000-square-foot creative kitchen less than a mile from its site in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The fresh pet food market in US is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Arrow Reliance Inc., Artemis Pet Food Co., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Cooking4Canines, Fromm Family Foods LLC, Great American Dog Food Co., Havegard Farm Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, Mars Inc., My Perfect Pet Food Inc., NomNomNow Inc., Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC, Primal Pet Foods Inc., Rabbit Hole Hay Inc., Raised Right Pets LP, The Farmers Dog Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC, Freshpet Inc., and Nestle SA

The pet food market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 35.75 billion. This pet food market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (dry food, wet food, and snacks and treats), type (dog food, cat food, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for grain-free and freeze-dried pet food is a key trend in the pet food market growth.

The wet pet food market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 9,735.38 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (cat food, dog food, and others), distribution channel (pet-specialty stores and vet clinics, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa). Increasing demand for organic wet pet food is the key factor driving the growth of the global wet pet food market.

Fresh Pet Food Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 27.02 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arrow Reliance Inc., Artemis Pet Food Co., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Cooking4Canines, Fromm Family Foods LLC, Great American Dog Food Co., Havegard Farm Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, Mars Inc., My Perfect Pet Food Inc., NomNomNow Inc., Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC, Primal Pet Foods Inc., Rabbit Hole Hay Inc., Raised Right Pets LP, The Farmers Dog Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC, Freshpet Inc., and Nestle SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

