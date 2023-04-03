Fresh Pet Food Market size in the US to grow by USD 11,177.6 million from 2022 to 2027, Expansions of fresh pet food vendors to be a major trend in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the fresh pet food market in the US, and it is expected to grow by USD 11,177.6 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 23.71% during the forecast period. This report aids business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. The expansions of fresh pet food vendors are expected to fuel the global fresh pet food market growth in the US. Fresh pet foods have gained popularity across the US due to their low level of processing, lack of preservatives, and improved health benefits. The growing demand for fresh pet foods in the country encourages vendors in the market to expand their production and distribution capacity. For instance, in January 2022, Mars Petcare Inc. announced its plan to invest USD 145 million in an expansion of its existing wet pet food manufacturing facility in Fort Smith, US. Such initiatives are anticipated to increase the sales of fresh pet foods. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fresh Pet Food Market in US

Fresh Pet Food Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fresh pet food market report covers the following areas:

Major Driver

The new product launches are the major factor fueling the global fresh pet food market growth in the US. The vendors in the market try to attract more consumers and increase their market share by introducing new variants of fresh pet foods. For instance, in March 2022, Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., in partnership with JustFoodForDogs LLC, announced the launch of a new fresh and frozen food line for dogs. Hence, the introduction of new products helps increase the sales of fresh pet foods, which will augment the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Fresh Pet Food Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Dog Food



Cat Food



Others

Material

Fish



Meat



Vegetable



Others

Geography

North America

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for the fresh pet food market growth during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel for the fresh pet food market includes supermarkets and hypermarkets; pet specialty stores, pet clubs, vet clinics; and convenience stores. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of fresh pet food in the US by residential consumers, which is driven by an increase in the global demand for fresh pet food.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-

wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download

a Sample Report

This study identifies lower shelf life compared with processed pet foods as one of the prime reasons challenging the fresh pet food market growth during the forecast period.

The lower shelf life compared to processed pet foods is a primary challenge to the global fresh pet food market growth in the US. Fresh pet foods undergo fewer processing activities than processed pet foods, which makes their storage life much lower compared with processed pet foods. The level of convenience offered by processed pet foods is higher when compared to fresh processed foods. Chemical processing, drying, canning, and fermentation are some of the common methods of processing pet foods. Processed pet foods are also available in ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat forms, which minimizes the time of preparation of pet foods for pet owners. Pet owners need to make frequent purchases of fresh pet foods, as their shelf life is comparatively less. Hence, the lower shelf life of fresh pet foods in comparison to processed pet foods is expected to hinder the growth of the fresh pet food market in the US during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Fresh Pet Food Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the fresh pet food market, including Arrow Reliance Inc., Artemis Pet Food Co., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Cooking4Canines, Fromm Family Foods LLC, Great American Dog Food Co., Havegard Farm Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, Mars Inc., My Perfect Pet Food Inc., NomNomNow Inc., Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC, Primal Pet Foods Inc., Rabbit Hole Hay Inc., Raised Right Pets LP, The Farmers Dog Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC, Freshpet Inc., and Nestle SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fresh pet food market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings -

Arrow Reliance Inc. - The company offers pet food for cats and dogs by assuring that real meat is the first ingredient, with no poultry by-product meals; no corn, wheat, or soy; and no artificial flavors or preservatives.

The company offers pet food for cats and dogs by assuring that real meat is the first ingredient, with no poultry by-product meals; no corn, wheat, or soy; and no artificial flavors or preservatives. Artemis Pet Food Co. - The company offers pet food that helps to ensure pets have the chance to access balanced nutrition.

The company offers pet food that helps to ensure pets have the chance to access balanced nutrition. Carnivore Meat Co. LLC - The company offers pet food, which comprises positive nutrients such as whole grain, fiber, and iron, reducing limiters like sodium and sugar.

Fresh Pet Food Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist fresh pet food market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the fresh pet food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fresh pet food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fresh pet food market vendors

Fresh Pet Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,177.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 21.23 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arrow Reliance Inc., Artemis Pet Food Co., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Cooking4Canines, Fromm Family Foods LLC, Great American Dog Food Co., Havegard Farm Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, Mars Inc., My Perfect Pet Food Inc., NomNomNow Inc., Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC, Primal Pet Foods Inc., Rabbit Hole Hay Inc., Raised Right Pets LP, The Farmers Dog Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC, Freshpet Inc., and Nestle SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

