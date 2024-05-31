Fresh Pet Food Market Size in US is set to grow by USD 1.23 billion from 2024-2028, New product launches by vendors to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fresh pet food market size in US s estimated to grow by USD 1.23 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.91% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Dog food, Cat food, and Others), Type (Fish, Meat, Vegetable, and Others), and Geography (North America) Region Covered US Key companies profiled A Pup Above, Artemis Pet Food Co., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Cooking4Canines, Darwins Natural Pet Products, Freshpet Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, My Perfect Pet Food Inc., Nestle SA, NomNomNow Inc., Ollie, Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC, Pet Plate, Pet Honesty, Primal Pet Foods Inc., Raised Right Pets LP, Spot and Tango, The Farmers Dog Inc., The Honest Kitchen, and Rabbit Hole Hay Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The US fresh pet food market is thriving due to pet owners' increasing focus on natural and organic ingredients. This shift towards healthier options mirrors trends in human food. Consumers prioritize diets free from artificial additives, preservatives, and fillers for their pets' overall well-being.

Additionally, there's a growing demand for transparency in sourcing and production, driving manufacturers to use high-quality, traceable ingredients. This emphasis on natural and organic aligns with the broader movement towards sustainable and ethical practices in the food industry.

The artificial and conventional pet food markets in the US are experiencing significant growth. Filler ingredients such as grains and potatoes are being replaced with vegetables and fruits. Dog food and cat food companies are focusing on producing segmented offerings based on specific dietary needs. The trend towards organic and natural pet food continues, with many pet owners seeking out products free from artificial preservatives and additives.

The use of protein-rich ingredients like fish and meat is also on the rise. Additionally, there is a growing demand for customizable and convenient pet food options, such as subscription services and meal delivery systems. Overall, the pet food industry is innovating to meet the evolving needs and preferences of pet owners.

Market Challenges

The fresh pet food market in the US faces challenges due to the shorter shelf life of its products. This is because fresh pet foods undergo fewer processing activities. In contrast, processed pet foods have longer shelf lives and are more convenient for pet owners. Common processing methods include chemical processing, drying, canning, and fermentation.

Processed pet foods are available in ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat forms, saving time for pet owners. Vendors in the processed pet food segment are expanding their product lines, increasing demand. However, the need for frequent purchases of fresh pet foods hinders market growth during the forecast period.

The pet food market in the US is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the fresh pet food segment. This trend is driven by consumer preferences for healthier options for their pets. However, challenges exist in this market. One major challenge is the high cost of production and distribution of fresh pet food. Another challenge is ensuring the safety and quality of these products, given their perishable nature.

Additionally, the increasing competition in the market requires companies to differentiate themselves through innovative packaging and marketing strategies. Furthermore, the need to meet regulatory requirements adds complexity to the supply chain. Overall, the fresh pet food market in the US presents both opportunities and challenges for businesses.

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Dog food

2.2 Cat food

2.3 Others Type 3.1 Fish

3.2 Meat

3.3 Vegetable

3.4 Others Geography 4.1 North America

1.1 Offline- The offline distribution channel for fresh pet food in the US is expanding due to rising demand. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, including Target, Walmart, Meijer, Whole Foods Market, and Kroger, offer a wide range of fresh pet food brands. Vendors are launching innovative products, such as Freshpet's Spring and Sprout, and utilizing in-store promotions.

Supermarket and hypermarket expansions, like ALDI's 800 new stores, increase accessibility and sales. Pet specialty stores, vet clinics, pet clubs, and convenience stores also contribute to the growth of this market. The number of convenience stores, such as 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Alimentation Couche-Tard, is increasing, providing greater access to fresh pet foods.

Research Analysis

In the Fresh Pet Food Market in the US, the demand for human-grade foods continues to rise, with an increasing number of pet owners seeking out natural and wholesome options for their furry friends. Artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, and byproducts are being replaced with nutrient-rich, whole food sources such as lean meats, poultry, fish, vegetables, and fruits.

The pet food business is responding to this trend by partnering with reliable providers to ensure the nutritional content of their canine food choices meets the highest standards. Temperature-controlled stores are becoming more prevalent to maintain the freshness and quality of these perishable items.

Grains, a common ingredient in pet food, are also being sourced from reliable providers to ensure they are free from contaminants and additives. The Fresh Pet Food Market is a growing sector in the US, with a focus on providing pets with the same level of nutrition and care as their human counterparts.

Market Research Overview

The Fresh Pet Food Market in the US continues to experience significant growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness and preference for natural and organic pet food options. Artificial preservatives, additives, and fillers are being replaced with fresh ingredients, resulting in a more balanced and nutritious diet for pets. Filler foods, such as grains, are being replaced with protein-rich sources like meat, fish, and fruits. The market is segmented into various categories, including wet and dry food, treats, and supplements.

Fruits and vegetables are increasingly being used as ingredients to provide essential vitamins and minerals. The convenience factor, with the availability of ready-to-serve and subscription-based delivery services, is also contributing to the market's growth. The pet food industry is expected to continue this trend, focusing on providing high-quality, fresh, and natural food options for pets.

