Fresh Pet Food Market size in US to grow by USD 23.62 Bn | Driven by New Product Launches| Technavio

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is new product launches. In addition, the increasing adoption of pets in the US and the rising adoption of customized fresh pet foods will further accelerate the growth of the market. However, the lower shelf life of fresh pet food will reduce the growth potential in the market. Technavio expects the fresh pet food market size in the US to grow by USD 8.64 between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 23.62% during the forecast period.

Fresh Pet Food Market: Segment Highlights

By product, the market is segmented by dog food, cat food, and others.

The dog food segment generates maximum revenue in the market.

The market growth in the dog food segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Similarly, by distribution channel, the market is segmented by offline and online segments.

The offline distribution channel segment accounts for maximum sales of fresh pet food.

The proliferation of supermarkets and hypermarkets, pet specialty stores, pet clubs, and vet clinics, and convenience stores that offer fresh pet food is driving the growth of the offline segment.

Notes:

The fresh pet food market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 23.62% during the forecast period.

The fresh pet food market is segmented by Product (Dog food, Cat food, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Artemis Pet Food Co., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Freshpet Inc., Havegard Farm Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, My Perfect Pet Food Inc., NomNomNow Inc., Rabbit Hole Hay Inc., The Farmers Dog Inc., and Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC

Fresh Pet Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.62% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.64 Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Artemis Pet Food Co., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Freshpet Inc., Havegard Farm Inc., JustFoodForDogs LLC, My Perfect Pet Food Inc., NomNomNow Inc., Rabbit Hole Hay Inc., The Farmers Dog Inc., and Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

