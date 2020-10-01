Fresh Portal, a California start-up set to launch an innovative solution for last-mile with a built-in portal capable of receiving deliveries from online retailers, restaurants and markets

Fresh Portal™ is a patented, innovative home and workplace delivery solution. Fresh Portal™ features advanced multipurpose delivery receiving solutions, remotely controlled via app or Wifi that incorporates Far-UVC disinfection, package security, and climate control into a single household appliance. Fresh Portal™ keeps delivered groceries and prepared food fresh and temperature controlled until you can collect it into your own home. Fresh Portal™ is also the solution for temperature sensitive medications. Fresh Portal™ is the ideal delivery solution for the modern home. There's no doubt of what audiences can expect with the Fresh Portal Launch.

To learn more, visit our crowdsource funding campaign here:

https://igg.me/at/freshportal

From Fresh Portal CEO, Jeremy High

"We are in the beginning of a worldwide transition that will blur the lines between work, home, school and recreation. A renewed sense of community and shared family and friends experience of sitting for a meal together where kids are free to play so diminished by busy two-car families and big-box shopping, may soon return as we relax and focus on living, cooking and family. This is essential to a simple way of life that many of us want back, I think."

Company Website: www.freshportal.us

Fresh Portal™ has the ability to safely control temperature based on the needs of the particular delivery - your meals can be kept cool or warm and you can adjust the temperature so that your temperature sensitive medications or packages can be kept safe. Fresh Portal™ units are designed with two temperature zones. In a single delivery you can have hot pizza in one zone and cold beverages in another. The Far-UVC disinfection light cycle automatically runs every time a delivery occurs. Reduced contact delivery keeps you healthier.

The Fresh Portal™ concept came to life in 2015 when three professionals in the Carmel, California luxury building market were trying to design a fresh food delivery solution so their customers could focus on enjoying the weather rather than running for groceries. Since then, Fresh Portal™ has been fully designed, has applied and been granted a patent, is launching its crowdsource funding campaign on Indiegogo October 3rd, 2020.

SOURCE Fresh Portal

Related Links

https://freshportal.us

