Fresh Prep, LLC's Green Fork™ is Now Available in 35 Superior Grocers Locations Throughout Southern California

OXNARD, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Prep, LLC is excited to announce that its retail line, Green Fork ™, has launched four salad kits in 35 Superior Grocers locations throughout Southern California today, March 14th. The Everything But The Burger™, All Hail Lemon Kale™, Marvelous Mediterranean™, and Slammin' Sesame™ salad kits will be the first products from the line to hit the Southern California market for consumers to enjoy at home. In April 2022, Fresh Prep, LLC, a Boskovich Fresh Food Group, Inc . subsidiary, debuted Green Fork™, a fresh, inventive retail line of salad kits, tender leaves, salad blends, and packaged veg with a mission to bring freshness and variety to every fork. Superior Grocers opened its first store in Covina, California in 1981 and has since expanded to over 47 locations throughout Southern California, making the company one of the largest independently-owned chains of grocery stores in SoCal.

Green Fork™ will launch at Superior Grocers with four enticing flavor-forward salad kits, Marvelous Mediterranean, Slammin' Sesame, All Hail Lemon Kail, and Everything But The Burger, in brightly colored, inviting packaging that lists the kits' ingredients for consumers.

Green Fork™ is set to change the way consumers think about pre-packaged salads with inviting and playful packaging, a youthful edge, and chef-driven recipes. With no brand in the category appealing to younger, millennial consumers from a recipe convenience and relevancy standpoint, Green Fork™ finally fills this gap with the ultimate goal of capturing consumers earlier to build brand loyalty.

Deep Silver, Senior Director of Marketing at Fresh Prep, LLC and Boskovich Family Farms, LLC led the development of Green Fork™ along with Chef Andrew Hunter (of Wolfgang Puck, Niman Ranch, and Kikkoman R&D fame) to bring modern flavors and delicious combinations to the line.

"We are excited to launch the Fresh to Your Fork™ goodness of Green Fork™ throughout Superior Grocers' Southern California stores," said Silver. "Superior Grocers is a staple in the communities they serve and we look forward to introducing the freshness and inventiveness of our salad kits to their loyal customers."

Green Fork™ will launch at Superior Grocers with four enticing flavor-forward salad kits, Marvelous Mediterranean, Slammin' Sesame, All Hail Lemon Kail, and Everything But The Burger, in brightly colored, inviting packaging that lists the kits' ingredients for consumers. The Marvelous Mediterranean will include a sweet balsamic dressing and will be packed with green cabbage, red cabbage, riced cauliflower, matchstick carrots, green kale, feta cheese crumbles, and seasoned flatbread strips. The Slammin' Sesame will include a sesame ginger miso dressing with fresh to your fork ingredients like red cabbage, green cabbage, green kale, matchstick carrots, green onions, sesame bits, and sunflower seeds for a nice crunch.

The All Hail Lemon Kale salad kit will feature a citrusy lemon poppyseed dressing that pairs perfectly with the freshness of the green kale, brussel sprouts, broccoli stalk, green cabbage, red cabbage, roasted pepitas, and sweet cranberries. The Everything But The Burger salad kit includes crisp iceberg lettuce, green cabbage, red cabbage, green onion, carrots, parsley, dill pickle crouton crumble, crunchy bacon, and a secret burger sauce dressing. Top the Everything But The Burger salad kit on a juicy burger or enjoy it on its own.

All four salad kits will be distributed in 35 Superior Grocers locations throughout Southern California for an introductory retail price of $3.29.

To stay up-to-date on the Fresh to Your Fork™ goodness of Green Fork™, be sure to follow along via Instagram and Facebook . Interested retail partners can visit www.greenforkfresh.com and www.boskovichfarms.com/fresh-prep-products/green-fork , or email [email protected] .

