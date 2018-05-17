Fresh Produce Goes Live with Mi9 Retail Customer Engagement Suite

Fresh Produce designs, manufactures, and sells a leading women's lifestyle brand known for its original prints, vibrant color, and stylish, comfortable apparel. Fresh Produce clothes are available at 16 company-owned retail stores, online at freshproduceclothes.com, and in more than 500 independent retailers throughout the continental US, Canada, Hawaii and the Caribbean.

Before choosing Mi9 Retail, Fresh Produce was using outdated retail systems that slowed down its daily business processes resulting in reduced productivity and increased risk of security vulnerabilities. With the new PCI-DSS requirements that recently went into effect, Fresh Produce needed to find a software provider that would meet its functional needs and accommodate an aggressive migration schedule. Fresh Produce was impressed with how Mi9 Retail presented the secure and reliable payment experience today's customers demand – right out of the box.

"We were pleasantly surprised by how smooth and seamless the integration was, despite us having a limited IT staff and an urgent need to upgrade our platform," said Jo Stone, President of Fresh Produce. "We're thrilled with the improvements we've noticed so far and are convinced that the Mi9 Retail modern technology will be a key driver in our business growth going forward."

Retailers have made technology investments in recent years that have improved the customer experience, driving increased sales and profits as a result. Last year alone, retailers' investments in up-to-date POS systems increased by an astonishing 62% for POS hardware and 135% for POS software, according to RIS News. Key retail features such as full transaction management on any device and real-time omni-channel inventory visibility will help Fresh Produce achieve better brand recognition. The company will also gain valuable business insights into omni-channel customer data. "With analytics at its core, the Mi9 Retail suite has already enabled us to make wiser business decisions. The ability to turn customer data into actionable insights is priceless and will be used to accelerate sales and optimize business performance," said Jo Stone, President of Fresh Produce.

"Fresh Produce is evolving to meet its customers' changing needs by combining stylish clothing with outstanding shopping experiences, and we're thrilled their go-live was a success," said Neil Moses, CEO of Mi9 Retail. "Investing in a flexible, scalable, and feature-rich platform was the right move for their fast-growing company and will enable them to outsmart the competition."

Fresh Produce® is a coastally-inspired, authentic lifestyle brand and experience that embraces vibrant color, a relaxed style, and a playful attitude. Tops and dresses, capris and skirts—we are dedicated to creating clothing our woman feels good in throughout her day—all delivered to you from a community of dedicated and hardworking employees.

Mi9 Retail is passionate about helping retailers create great experiences for their customers – online, in-store, and on any device. We know that great retail experiences happen when optimized inventory management intersects perfectly with well-executed customer engagement strategies to deliver higher customer loyalty, better margins, and a more engaged workforce. Our solutions for merchandise management, digital commerce, and store operations are used by leading retailers across the globe. The company is headquartered in Miami, FL, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Visit www.mi9retail.com to learn more.

