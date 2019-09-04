Fresh Produce to sponsor theCURVYcon during New York Fashion Week

The coastally inspired lifestyle and apparel brand celebrates body positivity at the annual event

BOULDER, CO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Fresh Produce®, America's leading women's apparel brand designed for every woman, every size and every age, announces its upcoming sponsorship of theCURVYcon. The three-day event is being held during New York Fashion Week and aims to bring the plus size community into one space to chat curvy, shop curvy and embrace curvy. The fashion brand will also have a booth at theCURVYcon, which takes place in Manhattan from September 5-7, and will showcase carefully curated fashions inspired by its brand ethos.

"We have always been a brand that embraces women from all walks of life and we're sincerely looking forward to continuing to do so with our sponsorship of theCURVYcon," said Cindy Keizman, Chief Merchandising and Operations Officer at Fresh Produce. "The show has set the gold standard for supporting body positivity and inclusivity in the world of fashion, and we're just so excited to be a part of it."

Fresh Produce, which recently celebrated its 35th year in operation, was initially launched by husband-wife duo Mare and Thom Vernon during the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, where the couple sold screen-printed t-shirts out of the trunk of their car. Since that time, the company has grown into an American favorite that is now available online and at multiple company-owned brick and mortar stores, as well as over 400 additional points of sale coast to coast.

The colorful and versatile brand will join other notable sponsors like Walmart, Anthropologie, Macy's, JCPenney and more. Now an annual event, theCURVYcon has become more influential by the year, attracting well-respected figures like Venus Williams and Lizzo to speak on panels while offering guests, exhibitors and attending media the chance to mingle with top fashion labels that continue to emphasize inclusivity and positive brand messaging for all.

About Fresh Produce

Fresh Produce designs, develops and markets women's apparel and accessories. Since 1984, the Fresh Produce brand has delighted women with inspiring color, vibrant prints and stylish comfortable clothing. The brand reflects the carefree coastal lifestyle, providing women with effortless style that evokes ease and relaxation. The products give consumers the opportunity to bring a positive, vacation state of mind into their everyday lives no matter where they live. The Fresh Produce line is available at 16 Company stores, online at freshproduceclothes.com and at more than 400 independent retailers throughout the continental United States, Canada, Hawaii and the Caribbean. Fresh Produce is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with production and fulfillment facilities located in Gardena, California.

SOURCE Fresh Produce