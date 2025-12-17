Fresh Puffs Meet Fresh Talents: Beard Papa's × hololive English -Justice- Collab Launches Nationwide

CERRITOS, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Papa's, the world-famous fresh and natural cream puff chain, today announced an exclusive collaboration with hololive English -Justice- , one of the recent generation of talents from COVER Corporation's internationally acclaimed virtual entertainment agency.

Beginning January 3rd, 2026 for a limited time, U.S. Beard Papa's locations will debut four talent-inspired cream puffs, each themed after a member of the hololive English -Justice-.

hololive English -Justice- Collaboration with Beard Papa's Cream Puffs USA

The collaboration pairs Beard Papa's iconic freshly baked puffs with flavor profiles crafted to reflect the personalities, color palettes, and motifs of each talent. Fans will be able to purchase the full lineup at participating Beard Papa's stores nationwide.

Limited-Edition Cream Puffs developed by hololive English -Justice- Talent

Every flavor was developed with input from the talents themselves, resulting in cream puffs that authentically capture each member's unique style and character. The flavors and puffs are as follows:

Elizabeth Rose Bloodflame Puff

Raspberry Chocolate w/ Cookies & Cream Custard

A striking pink-raspberry chocolate shell with Oreo crumble and blue nonpareils, reflecting Elizabeth's bold flair and engaging presence.

Cecilia Immergreen Puff

Matcha Marshmallow with Vanilla Custard

A bright, refreshing matcha-white chocolate dip topped with soft mini marshmallows, capturing Cecilia's calm, green aesthetic and happy energy.

Gigi Murin Puff

Dark Chocolate w/ Orange Crumble and Belgian Chocolate Custard

Rich dark Belgian chocolate custard paired with handmade orange crumble and finishing chocolate, inspired by Gigi's bright colors and fun energy.

Raora Panthera Puff

Strawberry Crumble w/ Sea Salt and Caramel Custard

A strawberry-vanilla crumble coating crowned with a disc-chocolate "hat," reflecting Raora's charisma and playful charm.

Collector Combo Sets for a Unique Fan Experience

To complement the four limited-edition hololive English -Justice- talent's cream puffs, fans can also purchase exclusive collaboration sets available in three formats.

The 4-Piece Set includes one of each talent flavor paired with a 4-sticker collectible pack featuring the hololive English -Justice- members.

For guests looking to enjoy more, the 6-Piece Set includes all four talent puffs plus two Original Beard Papa's cream puffs and comes with an exclusive acrylic keychain available only through this set.

For the ultimate collector, the 12-Piece Set features two full 6-packs and is bundled with a limited-edition collaboration tote bag, making it the premium option for fans and families alike.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with hololive English -Justice- on bringing the talents to life through our handcrafted cream puffs," said Mark Nathan, Marketing Director of Beard Papa's. "Fans love the creativity and personality of hololive's talents, and this collaboration allowed us to create completely new flavors guided by each member's input, while maintaining Beard Papa's signature quality."

The Beard Papa's x hololive English -Justice- Collaboration Puffs will be available for a limited time at all participating Beard Papa's locations across the U.S.

Fans can also enter a sweepstakes to win puffs, merchandise and more by going to the fan page at https://beardpapas.com/hololive

Online orders will be available through the Beard Papa's official app, website, and delivery partners in select markets.

About hololive production

hololive production consists of Virtual YouTuber talents and groups, such as hololive and HOLOSTARS that focus on live streaming and content creation on platforms such as YouTube. hololive production specializes in the utilization of complex 2D and 3D character model designs for live streaming and content creation. More can be found at https://hololivepro.com/en/

About Beard Papa's

Originally founded in Osaka, Japan in 1999, Beard Papa's has grown into a global dessert phenomenon known for its crisp shell, fluffy choux pastry, and all-natural cream fillings made fresh daily. With locations across the U.S. and over 550 stores worldwide, Beard Papa's continues to delight fans with seasonal flavors, creative collaborations, and its signature tagline — "World's Best Cream Puff."

Media Contact

Beard Papa's U.S. Marketing Team

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.beardpapas.com

Social: @beardpapas

SOURCE Beard Papa's