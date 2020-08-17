Fresh Squeezed Juices & Smoothies Being Blended in Alameda at New Jamba Location at Alameda Landing Shopping Center

ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Jamba location has opened at Alameda Landing in Alameda, California. Located at 2620 5th St, Suite C-1, Alameda, CA 94501. The new Jamba location opened on July 24 at 7am. It is located next to the Bank of America and is in the same shopping center as a Safeway and a Target.

Valley Juice Co. owners The Redmon Family Jamba employees at new location in Alameda, California.

Jamba at Alameda Landing is owned and operated by Valley Juice Co. They own Jamba franchises in San Francisco and throughout the East Bay region. This is their 20th location in the Bay Area. They are a member of the Alameda Chamber of Commerce. You can find more information about Valley Juice Co & Jamba franchises they own at jambasf.com.

"Valley Juice Co is honored to open our newest store in Alameda Landing plaza. We love being a part of the Alameda community and are looking forward to serving our community," said owner Dwayne Redmon. "It's been a long road to open this store and we are thankful to everyone who made it possible."

The new Jamba store at Alameda Landing is open 7 days a week from Monday - Friday 7AM to 9PM and Sunday 8AM to 8PM. You can order for in-store pickup or delivery through GrubHub, DoorDash, UberEats, Postmates, and the Jamba Official App.

Valley Juice Co. DBA Jamba

Valley Juice Co. DBA Jamba is a family owned business based out of Pleasanton, CA. Valley Juice Co owns over 20 Jamba locations in San Francisco and throughout the East Bay Region.

