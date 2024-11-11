Fresh Start Surgical Gifts Hosted 33rd Annual Butterfly Ball in Support of Children in Need

The gala raised hundreds of thousands of dollars that will go directly toward vital medical care for children with physical and cosmetic deformities

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing their incredible mission to transform the lives of underprivileged children through no-cost reconstructive medical care, global nonprofit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts hosted its 33rd Annual Butterfly Ball in San Diego, California, sponsored by Axos Bank and Salvatore J. Pacella Plastic Surgery. With hundreds in attendance, this year's Butterfly Ball celebrated the extraordinary, life-changing work of the nonprofit and the generous support of its donors, while also raising funds to provide reconstructive surgeries for disadvantaged children around the world.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts hosted their 33rd Annual Butterfly Ball.

The 33rd Annual Butterfly Ball raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, which will go directly toward helping dozens of children receive the life-altering medical care they desperately need. Children from across the United States and around the world seek Fresh Start's medical services and attend the nonprofit's Surgery Weekends, where experts in reconstructive surgery donate their time and skills to transform the lives of children.

Fresh Start's volunteer medical team provides world-class care for children and adolescents with a wide range of medical conditions, such as microtia, hemangioma, neurofibromatosis, hairy nevus, Apert syndrome, cleft lip and palate, Treacher Collins syndrome, port-wine stains and hemifacial microsomia. The nonprofit also treats children and adolescents suffering from deformities caused by abuse, disease and accidents who are unable to afford medical care. The money raised from Fresh Start's Annual Butterfly Ball not only goes toward reconstructive surgeries for these patients but also helps fund speech therapy sessions, minor treatments, postoperative appointments, evaluations for ongoing patients and consultations with new patients.

Fresh Start has been providing comprehensive medical care to children around the world since 1991, having transformed the lives of over 9,000 children and teens through more than 23,000 reconstructive surgeries. With care from world-class surgeons and medical staff, Fresh Start's annual gala ensures that no family will ever receive a bill for the medical services their child receives and that each patient undergoes thorough postoperative care so they can grow up to lead healthy, productive lives.

Beyond medical transformations, the impact on these children's lives extends even further. Patients experience a profound increase in self-esteem and confidence, with many reporting feeling empowered to pursue their dreams—90% are even inspired to enter medical fields themselves. Additionally, the majority engage more actively in healthy habits, resulting in an overall improvement in their well-being, happiness and quality of life. Over 98% are currently enrolled in school or employed, highlighting how this care contributes to both their immediate and long-term success.

Through funds raised from its annual Butterfly Ball and general donations sent in through Fresh Start's website, the nonprofit has been able to make a lasting impact on the lives of hundreds of children from around the world. All money raised by the nonprofit goes directly toward providing comprehensive medical care with a team of world-class volunteer surgeons, ensuring no patient will be left uncared for.

For more information on Fresh Start Surgical Gifts or to make a donation, visit FreshStart.org.

About Fresh Start Surgical Gifts

Since 1991, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts has been transforming the lives of underprivileged infants, children and adolescents from all over the world through the gift of reconstructive surgery. With medical care offered in California, Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts and Costa Rica, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts' team of world-class surgeons and medical professionals volunteer their time to treat children with physical deformities caused by birth, accidents, abuse or disease. Ensuring every patient receives the highest quality treatment, Fresh Start's commitment goes beyond medical care, empowering children to leave feeling more confident and self-assured. All monetary contributions to Fresh Start go directly to funding patient's medical procedures, making sure all care comes at no cost to the patient or their families. To learn more and donate, visit FreshStart.org.

