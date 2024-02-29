Fresh Start Surgical Gifts Hosts 32nd Annual Celebrity Golf Classic Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, Transforming Lives One Swing at a Time

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized nonprofit, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is teeing up for its 32nd Annual San Diego Celebrity Golf Classic, celebrating another year of transforming lives. The event will take place on March 10th and 11th at the prestigious La Valle Coastal Club in Rancho Santa Fe, previously named Morgan Run Club & Resort. Hosted by the esteemed Alfonso Ribeiro, this premier charity event is set to unite celebrities, philanthropists and golf enthusiasts in support of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts.

"I'm proud to host an event that makes such an impact and changes the lives of so many children," says Alfonso Ribeiro. Post this Shari Brasher, CEO of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, celebrity host Alfonso Ribeiro and attendees at the Golf Event in 2023.

This is one of the nonprofit's most significant fundraising events, and all funds raised go toward its mission of transforming the lives of many children and their families across the country. In 2023, the event in San Diego raised a record-breaking $300,000, with each Golf Classic selling out repeatedly over the past 14 years. The star-studded, two-day event will be filled with celebrity golf, games, delicious food and drinks and a live & silent auction. Every foursome, no matter what level of sponsorship, plays with a celebrity.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is a national and global nonprofit organization committed to providing free reconstructive surgery and healthcare services to disadvantaged children and young people with physical deformities. This event brings the Fresh Start mission to life. Children will benefit greatly from the generosity and camaraderie of participants and sponsors at this year's tournament. So far, the organization has helped 9,059 children across the globe.

"Each year I am more and more proud to be hosting an event that makes such a meaningful impact and truly changes the lives of so many young children in need of a chance," says Alfonso Ribeiro, the event's host and longtime supporter of Fresh Start. "Together, we have the opportunity to show our compassion, drive positive change and support the vital work of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts while enjoying an amazing day out on the green."

"We are deeply grateful for the continued support of the San Diego community and beyond," says Shari Brasher, CEO of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts. "The funds raised from this event will directly impact the lives of children and families in need, providing them with hope and a brighter future."

The event begins with an online auction at 8:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, followed by a dinner reception and silent and live auction on Sunday, March 10 featuring incredible auction items like VIP passes to the members-only Magic Castle in Hollywood, a President's Partners Membership to the world-famous San Diego Zoo & Safari Park and a Private Sushi Dinner and finally, the tournament on Monday, March 11. The Celebrity Golf portion of the tournament will begin after registration, with breakfast burritos and a Bloody Mary bar, followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Following the tournament is an exciting awards ceremony with all attendees.

EDCO Disposal Corporation will serve as Title Sponsor for the event, marking well over 20 years of support for Fresh Start Surgical Gifts. The Hole-in-One Sponsor this year is San Diego Audi. Another longtime sponsor present at this year's event is Dowling & Yahnke. A newer sponsor is San Diego Divorce Mediation & Family Law.

Local food and beverage vendors will be on every hole, courtesy of longtime sponsors Brigantine, Crack Shack, Dang Brother Pizza, Handel's Ice Cream, Burger Lounge, Julian Hard Cider, Burning Beard Brewing Company, Bivouac Ciderworks, Ashland Hard Seltzer, Ricava Tequila and Thorn Brewing Co. and Around the Box events.

In addition to host Alfonso Ribeiro, celebrities Tim Brown, Cindy Rarick and more are available for interviews upon request. For more information on Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, please visit FreshStart.org. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]. To learn more about the 32nd Annual Celebrity Golf Classic, please click here. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Brandy Schwab at [email protected].

ABOUT FRESH START SURGICAL GIFTS

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens who have physical and cosmetic deformities through their gift of reconstructive surgery. Providing reconstructive, plastic and neurosurgeries for children across the U.S., Fresh Start's commitment to children extends far beyond medical care. The organization ensures their children will leave feeling more empowered than before. Every child receives the highest quality medical care, and the families never see a bill for the services provided. 100% of contributions go directly to medical programs. To learn more, visit FreshStart.org.

Contact:

Bianca Kasawdish

Vice President of Public Relations

InnoVision Marketing Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Fresh Start Surgical Gifts