Fresh Start Surgical Gifts Presents the 2023 Annual Oktoberfest Butterfly Gala: A Night of Hope and Transformation

News provided by

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts

18 Sep, 2023, 16:13 ET

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National nonprofit, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is excited to announce its highly anticipated 2023 Annual Oktoberfest Butterfly Gala, a celebration that promises an unforgettable evening of transforming lives, philanthropy and community spirit. The event is set to take place on Saturday, September 30, bringing together supporters, advocates and beneficiaries for a remarkable night of fundraising and impact. The event will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego.

Continue Reading

This unforgettable night will celebrate over 8,900 children whose lives have been transformed through the gift of a Fresh Start. Fresh Start celebrates 32 years of incredible and life-changing work by the doctors and staff, along with their volunteers, partners and donors who have supported them along the way, giving each and every child a chance to live life apart from their condition. 

The Oktoberfest Butterfly Gala is the pinnacle of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts' efforts to transform the lives of children with physical deformities through the gift of reconstructive surgery and comprehensive medical care. As a leading nonprofit organization, Fresh Start has been dedicated to providing children with the opportunity for a fresh start, empowering them to overcome physical limitations and thrive in every aspect of their lives.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is committed to transforming the lives of disadvantaged youth with physical deformities by providing comprehensive reconstructive surgery at no cost to the patient and their family. All of the world-class medical professionals generously donate their time and talent to deliver much-needed medical care and one hundred percent of all financial contributions go directly toward the patients. Every dollar donated allows Fresh Start to gift five dollars in medical services.

This year's Butterfly Gala takes on a festive and vibrant Oktoberfest theme, promising a night of celebration and transformation. Attendees will be treated to an enchanting atmosphere featuring traditional Oktoberfest decor, live music and an array of delectable cuisine. The event's program will include heartwarming stories from beneficiaries who have undergone life-changing surgeries, shedding light on the profound impact that Fresh Start's work has on children and their families.

The Oktoberfest Butterfly Gala is an opportunity for attendees to make a lasting difference in the lives of children facing medical challenges. Funds raised during the gala will directly support Fresh Start Surgical Gifts' mission to provide critical medical interventions to children in need. With a silent auction, live entertainment, and an electrifying atmosphere, guests are sure to enjoy an evening filled with meaningful connections and unforgettable moments. The after party will feature exciting casino games and a themed pretzel bar.

"We are thrilled to invite the community to join us at the 2023 Annual Oktoberfest Butterfly Gala. This event not only allows us to showcase the incredible transformations our children experience, but also brings together a diverse group of individuals united by a common goal – to provide children with the fresh start they deserve," says Shari Brasher, CEO of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts.

Since 1991, Fresh Start has expanded into multiple regions throughout the U.S., headquartered in San Diego, with locations in Chicago, San Antonio and globally in Costa Rica with Sanford Health, PediaClinic and Hospital Metropolitano. Fresh Start accepts applications on an ongoing basis, with one goal of making screenings, healthcare and treatments available and accessible for as many children as possible at absolutely no cost to the family. Children may be cared for in San Diego at Rady Children's Hospital, San Antonio at University Hospital or Chicago at Comer Children's Hospital.

Fresh Start remains committed to helping improve the lives of children and families across the U.S., partnering with organizations that share their mission and vision. For more information on Fresh Start or to donate, visit FreshStart.org. For more information about the Oktoberfest Butterfly Gala and to purchase tickets, please click here. For media inquiries, please contact Bianca Kasawdish at [email protected]

ABOUT FRESH START

Fresh Start transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens who have physical and cosmetic deformities through their gift of reconstructive surgery. Providing reconstructive, plastic and neurosurgeries for children across the U.S., Fresh Start's commitment to children extends far beyond medical care. The organization ensures their children will leave feeling more empowered than before. Every child receives the highest quality medical care, and the families never see a bill for the services provided. 100% of contributions go directly to medical programs. To learn more, visit FreshStart.org

Contact:
Bianca Kasawdish
Vice President of Public Relations 
InnoVision Marketing Group
[email protected]

SOURCE Fresh Start Surgical Gifts

Also from this source

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts Transforms Lives of Pediatric Patients During Inaugural Surgery Weekend with University Health in San Antonio

Fresh Start Swings into Action, Presenting 8th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic Hosted by Jermaine Dye in Chicago

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.