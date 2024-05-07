Fresh Start Surgical Gifts Tees Up for 9th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic, Hosted by Jermaine Dye in Chicago on May 19-20

CHICAGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized nonprofit, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, is gearing up for an incredible golf event on the course during its 9th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic, hosted by athlete and longtime supporter Jermaine Dye. This annual event is set to take place on Sunday, May 19 and Monday, May 20, at the nationally recognized Rich Harvest Farms Course in Sugar Grove, Ill. This event supports Fresh Start's incredible mission to provide lifechanging surgeries and related medical care to children in need across the U.S.

"Fresh Start is near and dear to my heart. It's an honor to host this event for the ninth year," says Jermaine Dye. Fresh Start CEO Shari Brasher, celebrity host Jermaine Dye and participants of the Chicago Golf Classic in 2023.

During the event, over two days, guests will have the chance to enjoy an exclusive pre-tournament cocktail reception, silent auction, gourmet dinner and program, followed by a robust live auction. Then on Monday, the golf tournament begins on the stunning course at Rich Harvest Farms with VIP celebrities, hosted by White Sox MVP, Jermaine Dye.

"Fresh Start is near and dear to my heart. It's an honor to host this event for the ninth year, as it gives me the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the lives of children both in our local community and across the globe," says Jermaine Dye. "I'm grateful for the chance to support this transformative work that truly changes lives."

The Hole-in-One sponsor for this event is Lexus. Beverage sponsors include Dame Mas, Smoke Lab, KOVAL, MARYcan, and Kennay Farms Distilling. Additional generous sponsors include Rivers Casino, Solairus Aviation, the Chicago White Sox, KForce Business Solutions, ISAIA Napoli, Truluck's, Richard's Super Premium Ice Cream, Sushi by Bou, and many more.

"We're so proud to announce the return of our 9th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic to the heart of Chicago! With sincere gratitude, we extend our appreciation to our esteemed host, Jermaine Dye, and our dedicated tournament chair, Kevin Miller, for their invaluable support," says Shari Brasher, CEO of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts. "We're so thankful to partner with the world-class University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital, with their unwavering commitment year after year. Together, we're excited to make a remarkable difference in so many children's lives."

Through the support of events like these year after year, Fresh Start hosts multiple surgery weekend cycles in San Diego, San Antonio and Chicago annually. Fresh Start's Chicago hospital partner, Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital, brings the "bench to bedside" – scientific expertise of the University of Chicago Medicine, combined with a personal, family-centered approach to provide an atmosphere of hope and healing.

Fresh Start offers not only intensive surgeries but also comprehensive follow-up care, dental, orthodontic, laser, and speech therapy treatments. Fresh Start's volunteer medical professionals are highly qualified and strive to empower the confidence of these children, all at no cost to the patient and their family.

Since 1991, Fresh Start has helped 9,059 children and has expanded into multiple regions throughout the U.S., headquartered in San Diego, with locations in San Antonio, Chicago and globally in Costa Rica with Sanford Health, PediaClinic and Hospital Metropolitano. Fresh Start accepts applications on an ongoing basis, with one goal of making screenings, healthcare and treatments available and accessible for as many children as possible. Children may be cared for in San Diego at Rady Children's Hospital, San Antonio at University Hospital or Chicago at Comer Children's Hospital.

Fresh Start remains committed to helping improve the lives of children and families across the U.S., partnering with organizations that share their mission and vision. For more information on Fresh Start or to donate, visit FreshStart.org. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

Fresh Start transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens who have physical and cosmetic deformities through their gift of reconstructive surgery. Providing reconstructive, plastic and neurosurgeries for children across the U.S., Fresh Start's commitment to children extends far beyond medical care. The organization ensures their children will leave feeling more empowered than before. Every child receives the highest quality medical care, and the families never see a bill for the services provided. 100% of contributions go directly to medical programs. To learn more, visit FreshStart.org .

