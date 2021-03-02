Fresh Start Surgical Gifts To Donate Life-Changing Medical Care To Nine Patients During Surgery Weekend March 6-7, 2021 With Rady Children's Hospital In San Diego

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens who have physical and cosmetic deformities through their gift of reconstructive surgery at absolutely no cost to patients or their families. World-renowned surgeons donate their time and expertise pro bono to these children to offer them the medical care they need, and essentially, a fresh start in life.

"Seeing the difference we make in these children's lives is beyond rewarding and fulfilling. These children, who otherwise wouldn't have the opportunity to receive this kind of medical care become a part of our family for many years. Some even go on to work in the medical field because of our impact on them," says Shari Brasher, CEO of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts.

To efficiently treat children's deformities, Fresh Start hosts six Surgery Weekend cycles annually, where each cycle provides patients with two days of intensive surgeries along with supporting medical treatments, such as dental, orthodontics, laser and speech therapy. Fresh Start's volunteer medical professionals are highly qualified and strive to empower the confidence of these children.

Always in pursuit of excellence and to provide disadvantaged children the best possible care, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts formed a partnership with Rady Children's Hospital over 10 years ago. Through this partnership, reconstructive surgery and other medical services are provided at the Fresh Start Clinic at Rady Children's Hospital by a volunteer team of private practice surgeons and medical professionals from Rady Children's Hospital and UC San Diego. Fresh Start also partners with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. To see a preview of Surgery Weekend, click here.

Since Fresh Start's beginning in 1991, the organization has provided 8,326 children with medical care valued at $46,561,903, and the need for high-quality medical care continues to grow. Fresh Start is experiencing an influx of patient applications, more than ever before. Although the pandemic has created many obstacles since mid-March 2020, Fresh Start is consistent in their mission to provide high-quality medical treatment for disadvantaged youth, no matter the circumstance.

Every child receives the highest quality medical care and the families never see a bill for the services provided. 100% of contributions go directly to medical programs.

For more information on Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, please visit FreshStart.org. For media inquiries, please contact Bianca at InnoVision Marketing Group at [email protected].

ABOUT FRESH START SURGICAL GIFTS

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens who have physical and cosmetic deformities through their gift of reconstructive surgery. Providing reconstructive, plastic and neurosurgeries for children across the U.S., Fresh Start's commitment to children extends far beyond medical care. The organization ensures their children will leave feeling more empowered than before. The impact Fresh Start has on their children's confidence, drive to receive an education and desire to make a difference goes unmatched. To learn more, visit FreshStart.org.

SOURCE Fresh Start Surgical Gifts

Related Links

https://www.freshstart.org/

