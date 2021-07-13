Fresh Start Surgical Gifts to Provide $600,000 Worth of Life-changing Medical Care to 11 Patients During Surgery Weekend July 17-18 With Rady Children's Hospital San Diego

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens who have physical and cosmetic deformities through their gift of reconstructive surgery at absolutely no cost to patients or their families. World-renowned surgeons donate their time and expertise pro bono to these children to offer them the medical care they need, and essentially, a fresh start in life.

"Our mission goes beyond just helping children … we are literally shaping lives," says Shari Brasher, CEO of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts. "Some of these families have been told no so many times; we're so grateful that with the help of our volunteer expert surgeons, we're able to give them the medical care they deserve and make all of their dreams come true."

To efficiently treat children's deformities, Fresh Start hosts six Surgery Weekend cycles annually. Each cycle provides patients with two days of intensive surgeries along with supporting medical treatments, such as dental, orthodontics, laser and speech therapy. Fresh Start's volunteer medical professionals are highly qualified and strive to empower the confidence of these children.

The surgeries set for this upcoming surgery weekend range from kids starting at age 3 to 25. The cases range from several cases of microtia, two gynecomastia cases, two hand surgeries, cleft palate surgery and an intense laser treatment for a port-wine stain.

Always in pursuit of excellence and to provide disadvantaged children the best possible care, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts formed a partnership with Rady Children's Hospital over 10 years ago. Through this partnership, reconstructive surgery and other medical services are provided at the Fresh Start Clinic at Rady Children's Hospital by a volunteer team of private practice surgeons and medical professionals from Rady Children's Hospital and UC San Diego. Fresh Start also partners with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. To see a preview of Surgery Weekend, click here.

Every child receives the highest quality medical care, and the families never see a bill for the services provided. Each donor's money is put to the highest use and each dollar donated enables Fresh Start to provide $5 in medical care. One hundred percent of contributions go directly to medical programs.

For more information on Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, please visit FreshStart.org.

