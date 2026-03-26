Fresh Start Women's Foundation Honored Founder Pat Petznick Wick and Fashion Icon Carolina Herrera with Inaugural ICON Award at 30th Annual Gala

Gala raises $3.5 million in celebration of its theme "A Legacy of Impact, A Future of Possibility" along with presentation of Carolina Herrera's Spring 2026 collection

PHOENIX, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Start Women's Foundation presented its Inaugural ICON Award to two extraordinary women whose legacies have shaped culture and expanded opportunity for generations: Fresh Start Co-Founder Pat Petznick Wick and internationally renowned fashion designer Carolina Herrera.

Fresh Start Co-Founder Pat Petznick Wick and Carolina Herrera Creative Director Wes Gordon. Credit: Orlando Pelagio Neiman Marcus presents Carolina Herrera Spring 2026 Collection. Credit: Gudenschwager Photography VP SaksGlobal and VP GM Neiman Marcus Tim Braun, Fresh Start Co-Founder and ICON Award Recipient Pat Petznick Wick, Fresh Start President and CEO Kim McWaters, and Carolina Herrera Creative Director Wes Gordon. Credit: Orlando Pelagio

The awards were presented during Fresh Start's 30th Annual Gala on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at The Phoenician in Scottsdale. The milestone evening brought together more than 800 philanthropists and community leaders and raised more than $3.5 million in support of Fresh Start's mission to empower Arizona women to achieve self-sufficiency and success.

"The ICON Award pays tribute to those who believe in the power of investing in women's potential and understand that true confidence is a catalyst that ignites possibility, inspires change, and uplifts generations," said Kim McWaters, President and CEO of Fresh Start Women's Foundation.

The connection between this year's honorees and Fresh Start's mission is deeply personal. A shared belief underlies both the Foundation's work and the lives of its inaugural ICONs: empowerment and confidence change lives and futures.

Over 34 years, through her vision and conviction, Pat Petznick Wick built Fresh Start with dignity and care, inspiring a community of women to support, lift up and create opportunity for more than 65,000 women. Her leadership shaped not only an organization, but a lasting movement rooted in belief and possibility—empowering women to change their stories and families' futures and, in the process, our community's future.

Carolina Herrera, a trail blazing fashion legend, has spent decades redefining modern elegance while championing the strength, individuality, and confidence of women around the world. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, she founded her namesake house in New York in 1981, quickly establishing a signature aesthetic defined by refined tailoring, polished femininity, and timeless sophistication.

Over the course of her remarkable career, Carolina Herrera has built an enduring legacy rooted in impeccable craftsmanship and effortless glamour. Her namesake brand, with Wes Gordon at the helm as Creative Director since 2018, continues to dress cultural leaders, and global style icons, reflect the enduring belief that fashion should empower women and celebrate their unique sense of self.

"I am honored to receive this recognition from Fresh Start, an organization that has been doing extraordinary work of transforming women's lives. It has been a privilege to support their important work which reminds us that investing in women's potential is one of the most meaningful things we can do," said Carolina Herrera. "I am grateful to be recognized by this organization that continues to inspire hope, dignity, and new beginnings for so many women in the community and beyond."

While Fresh Start focuses on self-sufficiency and economic mobility, the alignment is clear: both advocacy and fashion can empower women to embrace who they are and who they aspire to be. This intersection of confidence and opportunity makes the honor especially meaningful in Fresh Start's Gala's 30th anniversary year.

A highlight of the evening was the signature fashion show. Presented in partnership with longtime Fresh Start supporters Neiman Marcus Scottsdale and the store's Vice President and General Manager, Tim Braun, alongside Carolina Herrera, the runway featured the Carolina Herrera Spring 2026 collection, as debuted in Madrid, Spain. Creative Director Wes Gordon was in attendance in support of Fresh Start.

This year's Gala theme, "A Legacy of Impact, A Future of Possibility," recognizes the intergenerational change made possible when a community invests in women pursuing their highest potential.

To learn more about Fresh Start Women's Foundation and its programs, visit www.freshstartwomen.org.

About Fresh Start Women's Foundation

Fresh Start's mission is to provide access and resources that help women achieve self-sufficiency and use their strength to thrive. Our ultimate vision is to create unlimited opportunities for women. For over three decades, Fresh Start has supported more than 65,000 Arizona women, serving more than 5,000 women each year who are 18 years and older. 60% are single mothers, 67% make an annual income less than $25k, and 72% are domestic violence survivors. These women face a variety of barriers hindering their ability to be personally or financially self-sufficient, including generational poverty and unemployment. Fresh Start offers focused programs, services, access to training and education, as well as employment and career services to help women reach their personal and professional goals through our signature Impact Program. For more information, visit www.freshstartwomen.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn .

Media Contact: Brian O'Malley, [email protected]

SOURCE Fresh Start Women's Foundation