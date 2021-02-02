Fresh Start Women's Foundation Names Kim McWaters as President and CEO

For nearly 20 years, McWaters has served on the Fresh Start Board of Directors and since March 2020, has been its chairman. A seasoned business and community leader, McWaters brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for helping others achieve success. She succeeds Susan Berman who is retiring after a successful decade at the helm.

"We are honored that a respected leader in our community, one who has played such an integral role in our history, will lead Fresh Start into its next chapter," said Co-founder Pat Petznick. "Kim has a personal, genuine understanding of the needs of the women we serve and is uniquely positioned and highly qualified to further our mission."

McWaters comes to Fresh Start as the former, long-term president and CEO of Universal Technical Institute, the nation's leading provider of transportation technician training with more than 220,000 graduates. At UTI McWaters partnered with industry leaders such as BMW, Ford, and Mercedes-Benz to develop relevant training and certification to prepare students for careers while providing employers with a pipeline of skilled technicians.

A Phoenix native, McWaters began her 35-year career at UTI as a single mother, working as a part-time receptionist. McWaters rose through the ranks and was named president of the company in 2000 and chief executive officer in 2003. She retired as CEO in 2019 but continues to serve on the company's board of directors. Additionally, McWaters serves as a director for Penske Automotive Group and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings.

McWaters has been very involved in the Phoenix community for decades, leading major fund-raising efforts and key initiatives while serving on the boards of several non-profit organizations.

"I am honored to grow my involvement with Fresh Start at a time when women need us more than ever," said McWaters. "Economically, women have been disproportionately impacted by the Covid-19 recession, further exacerbating their realities and inequalities faced before the pandemic. More than two-thirds of the women we serve are currently unemployed, single mothers desperately trying to create a better life for their children. With the generous support and engagement of our community, together, we can make lasting change that will help women achieve economic self-sufficiency and positively impact their families and future generations."

McWaters will assume the role of President/CEO on February 1, 2021. Nancy Loftin, long term Fresh Start Board Member will chair the board through end of the fiscal year.

