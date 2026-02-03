Starting February 3, Bumble users can swipe right on adoptable cats from Best Friends Animal Society

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, Fresh Step and self-professed cat lover Ariana Madix are inspiring singles to skip the drama that comes with dating humans and look for a love connection with an adoptable cat. In this new campaign, "Date Cats, Not Humans," singles are served the perfect solution to their Valentine's Day woes: starting Feb. 3, adoptable cats from leading national animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society will take over Bumble in a first-of-its-kind partnership. Users will have the opportunity to "swipe right" and make a real connection with a feline friend, with Fresh Step providing free litter to new cat parents and covering cat adoption fees during Valentine's Day weekend.

Fresh Step and Ariana Madix Help Singles “Date Cats, Not Humans” This Valentine’s Day with First-Ever Bumble Cat Adoption Takeover Speed Speed Fresh Step and Ariana Madix Help Singles “Date Cats, Not Humans” This Valentine’s Day with First-Ever Bumble Cat Adoption Takeover Fresh Step and Ariana Madix Help Singles “Date Cats, Not Humans” This Valentine’s Day with First-Ever Bumble Cat Adoption Takeover

New research from Fresh Step and YouGov* confirms what cat lovers already know: having a cat doesn't hurt your dating life. It helps. Cat owners are more willing to share their emotions and vulnerabilities, and more likely to get a "swipe right," especially from fellow cat owners. This Valentine's Day, to celebrate this connection between cats and their people, Fresh Step and Best Friends join forces to find homes for adoptable cats.

Why are cats the key to dating happiness?

A new study commissioned by Fresh Step reveals that having a cat doesn't replace a romantic partner. It might actually make you a better one.

Cat owners are more open to connection. Only 8% say they can't trust anyone with their emotions, compared to 16% of non-cat owners. They're also less likely to deal with emotions in isolation (11% vs. 19% of non-cat owners).





Only 8% say they can't trust anyone with their emotions, compared to 16% of non-cat owners. They're also less likely to deal with emotions in isolation (11% vs. 19% of non-cat owners). They might even have a leg up in the dating world. Cat owners are more than five times as likely to have swiped right on someone specifically because they had a cat in their photos (11% vs. 2% of non-cat owners). And among dating app users, nearly 1 in 4 cat owners (24%) say a cat photo would make them more likely to match, compared to just 11% of overall dating app users.

The takeaway? Date a cat, not a human… so you can be a better partner.

How Can I Adopt?

Simply open your Bumble app or visit bestfriends.org/FreshStep starting Feb. 3, where you can view adoptable cats through Best Friends, as well as available cats in shelters nationwide.

For the month of February, Fresh Step will provide a coupon for a month of free litter to everyone who adopts a cat with Best Friends, redeemable at Walmart or on Walmart.com, Fresh Step's clay clumping litter promises to keep your litter box smelling fresh with paw-activated odor control, so new cat parents can focus on the joys of bringing their new Valentine home. Plus, during Valentine's Day weekend (Feb. 13-16), Fresh Step will cover cat adoption fees for cats adopted through the organization's locations in Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Northwest Arkansas, Salt Lake City, and the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, UT.

"Cat love is honest, constant, and deeply rewarding," said Deb Crandall, Marketing Lead for Fresh Step. "This Valentine's Day, Fresh Step is flipping the script on modern dating and helping singles find meaningful connection by adopting a cat. With Ariana Madix, Bumble, and Best Friends Animal Society, we're proving that some of the best matches aren't made over dinner – they're made at the rescue."

"Best Friends is on a mission to take the country no-kill, which means saving every healthy, treatable pet in shelters," said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. "Our data shows that cat lifesaving is at an all-time high, but there's still work to be done. Every person who finds a feline match this Valentine's Day weekend will help us continue to move the needle until we reach a day where no cat unnecessarily dies."

Where Can I Learn More?

Follow the "Date Cats, Not Humans" campaign as long-form content, 30s and 15s cutdowns, and social teasers via @FreshStep on TikTok and Instagram. For more information on adoptable cats featured in the campaign, visit bestfriends.org or open Bumble to start swiping with purpose. Not on the apps? Visit bestfriends.org/FreshStep to browse adoptable cats nationwide.

How Is Fresh Step Modernizing for Today's Pet Owners?

The campaign is part of Fresh Step's brand refresh, focused on delivering a superior experience for today's pet owners. This includes packaging designed for easier in‑store and online shopping, along with product updates informed by what matters most to pet parents: clearer benefits, easier navigation, and the same strong odor control and reliable performance they trust. Grounded in deep consumer insights, these improvements reflect what pet owners value most—clarity, convenience, and confidence in products that work.

About Fresh Step | Fresh Step™ is a leading litter brand pursuing the well-being of cats and their people and strengthening the cat and human bond. As part of Fresh Step's commitment, the company has donated millions of dollars and over one million pounds of litter to over 1,400 shelters to help shelter cats feel more comfortable as they wait for their loving families. For more information, visit www.FreshStep.com. CLX CLX-B.

About Best Friends Animal Society | Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization dedicated to saving the lives of dogs and cats in America's shelters and making the entire country no-kill. Founded in 1984, Best Friends runs lifesaving facilities and programs nationwide in partnership with more than 5,500 shelters and rescue organizations. From our headquarters in Kanab, Utah, we also operate the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary — a destination that brings our mission to life for thousands of visitors each year. We maintain the most comprehensive animal sheltering data in the country and make it accessible to the public — empowering communities with critical insights into the needs of their local shelters and how they can help. We believe every dog and cat deserves a home. And we believe that, by working together, we can Save Them All®.

*All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2,617 US adults, among whom 835 were cat owners. Fieldwork was undertaken between January 12–14, 2026. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

** Cat adoption fees covered Feb. 13-16, up to $10,000 in total adoption-fee coverage. Free Litter offer provided via $20 digital coupon for each adoption in the month of February from Best Friends Animal Society, valid at Walmart or Walmart.com. Limit one per household.

SOURCE Fresh Step