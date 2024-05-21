Fresh Step® and Kat Dennings Step Up to Help Shelter Cats ahead of The Garfield Movie Release, in Theaters May 24

As an adoptee himself, Garfield has a particularly tender place in the hearts of Fresh Step and Kat Dennings, two longtime supporters of Best Friends. Garfield's adoption story, which is revealed in The Garfield Movie, captures the mission work and belief held at the core of Fresh Step: every cat deserves to find a loving home. As the official litter partner of the organization since 2019, Fresh Step has helped hundreds of cats get adopted through both monetary and litter donations.

"Like Jon and Garfield's relationship, the connection I share with my cats is one of the most healing relationships I've ever known," said Kat Dennings. "The pure, unconditional love we share with the pets who choose us is truly unmatched, and I'm happy to support Fresh Step as it champions that special connection."

With litter box rejection being one of the top reasons why cats are returned to shelters, Fresh Step is proud to provide a variety of litter products and educational tools to help parents and cats thrive. For example, the limited-edition Garfield pack of Fresh Step Extreme Mountain Spring litter offers powerful 10-day odor control.

"Fresh Step knows that adoption is just the beginning of a new journey, and that cats and their families need the right products and resources to have a happy, healthy life together," said Eric Jamison, marketing director, Fresh Step. "Just like Garfield, every cat deserves to find a loving home. That's why we're committed to supporting the important work of Best Friends, creating a wide variety of products to meet cats at every stage, and intersecting cultural moments like The Garfield Movie when relevant."

"Thankfully, audiences know that Garfield's adoption story is a happy one, and we hope that through this meaningful collaboration with Fresh Step, people will support Best Friends Animal Society and their mission to help shelter cats," said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of global partnerships and brand management and head of location-based entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The limited-edition Garfield box of Fresh Step litter is available exclusively at Walmart. Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father—scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson)—Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist. See for yourself as The Garfield Movie debuts exclusively in theaters nationwide beginning Friday, May 24. To learn more about Fresh Step, visit Fresh Step's website or follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook , or TikTok . To learn more about Best Friends Animal Society, visit bestriends.org and follow the organization on X or Instagram .

About Fresh Step:

Fresh Step® is the premium litter brand pursuing the well-being of cats and their people and strengthening the cat and human bond. As part of Fresh Step's commitment, the company has donated millions of dollars and tons of litter to over 1,400 shelters to help shelter cats feel more comfortable as they wait for their loving families. For more information, visit www.FreshStep.com .

About The Garfield Movie:

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist. The film is directed by Mark Dindal with a screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove and David Reynolds based on the Garfield characters created by Jim Davis.

Producers are Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, John Cohen, Steven P. Wegner, Craig Sost and Namit Malhotra. Executive Producers are Jim Davis, Scott Parish, Bridget McMeel, David Reynolds, Carl Rogers, Tom Jacomb, Crosby Clyse, Chris Pflug, Simon Hedges, Louis Koo, Steve Sarowitz and Justin Baldoni. The film features the voices of Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang and Snoop Dogg.

About Best Friends Animal Society:

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters and make the country no-kill in 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 400,000 last year. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 4,700 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.

About The Clorox Company:

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Natural Vitality®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first in the U.S. to integrate ESG into its business reporting. In 2024 the company was ranked No. 1 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the second consecutive year. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

