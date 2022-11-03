Fresh Step Launches First Streaming Adoption Event to Help Cats in Need

Premium litter brand hosts Adopt a Stray livestream gaming event to drive cat adoptions during National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Step®, the premium innovation-driven litter brand focused on supporting the well-being of cats and their people, is launching a first-of-its-kind streaming adoption event aiming to unite more cats with a loving family. As part of National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week and in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, Fresh Step will enlist cat-loving gaming influencers to launch live game streams of the popular cat adventure game Stray. While playing, they will also drum up support and drive adoptions for cats living in shelters. The Fresh Step Adopt a Stray events will take place starting Wednesday, November 9 on Twitch and YouTube on partner platforms.

To help advocate for the 3.2 million cats who enter animal shelters nationwide each year1, Fresh Step has created digital replicas of real cats who are currently up for adoption at Best Friends lifesaving shelters. During the Adopt a Stray events, partner gaming influencers will use the adoptable cat avatars while playing Stray and will share more information about these cats that can be adopted. Viewers and participants will be able to use the chat function on Twitch and YouTube to see real photos and learn about the adoptable cats. They will also be invited to fill out adoption forms to welcome one of these furry friends home.

"Fresh Step is committed to helping cats in need find a loving home and that's why we are so excited about this program," said Elaine Lee, Brand Manager at Fresh Step. "We know that cats touch the lives of so many people, including the passionate gaming community, and we are thrilled to have their support as we connect more cats with a family."

Fresh Step is the official litter partner of Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in shelters across the U.S. Each year, Fresh Step donates more than 400,000 pounds of cat litter to the Best Friends network of shelters, providing a more nurturing environment for cats awaiting their future homes.

The Fresh Step Adopt a Stray events will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Cat enthusiasts or anyone interested in welcoming home a feline friend can access the event on any of the participating influencers' Twitch or YouTube streams:

To learn more about Fresh Step, visit Fresh Step's website or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok. To learn more about Best Friends Animal Society, visit BestFriends.org and follow the organization on Twitter or Instagram.

About Fresh Step®

Fresh Step® is the premium litter brand pursuing the well-being of cats and their people and strengthening the cat and human bond. As part of Fresh Step's commitment, the company has donated millions of dollars and tons of litter to over 1,400 shelters to help shelter cats feel more comfortable as they wait for their loving families. For more information, visit www.FreshStep.com.

CLX-B

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading national animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 355,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs all across the country, as well as the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 3,900 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.

1 Source: https://www.aspca.org/helping-people-pets/shelter-intake-and-surrender/pet-statistics

CONTACT: Andrea Blythe, [email protected]

SOURCE Fresh Step